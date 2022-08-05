The 7 best parks and green spaces in Kraków: from riverside meadows to stunning nature reserves

Read on www.lonelyplanet.com
The 5 best neighborhoods in Guadalajara: the best areas to stay, eat and sightsee
Here's everything you need to know about Guadalajara's best neighborhoods © Jesus Cervantes / Shutterstock. One of the oldest and largest cities in Mexico, Guadalajara is a dynamic metropolis made up of dozens of neighborhoods, each with their own vibe and appeal, and all connected by a robust public transportation system.
The 8 best castles in Scotland
These are the best castles in Scotland for fascinating history, beautiful architecture, rugged settings, royal heritage and gory stories © iStock / Getty Images. Scotland’s turbulent history of battles in the glens has bequeathed the country a magnificent selection of castles, with the added bonus of its rugged landscape.
How to explore the lavender fields of France (and things to do when they're not in bloom)
Sitting in perfumed silence amongst the lavender flowers is the very vision of Provence © Maples Images / Shutterstock. If there’s one flower that defines France, it’s lavender, thanks to the vast carpets of purple flowers that cover the countryside of Provence. The beauty of the lavender fields lives up to the hype – get out among the purple haze, sniff the heady summer breezes and navigate picturesque hilltop towns, ancient churches and pretty valleys.
Kraków’s best neighborhood (and the other four you should visit too)
Watching the world go by in Kraków's market square is something you must do if staying in the Old Town © martin-dim / Getty Images. Let’s be honest, you’re in Kraków to see the breathtaking market square, probably Europe’s largest and certainly its prettiest. This 16th-century canvas of churches, palaces and aristocratic mansions is best admired while sipping a Tyskie beer on the ancient cobblestones. Yet Kraków is more than this famous fairytale view.
Return to nature in the magical hills of the Sierra Nevada, Colombia
The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains of Colombia are a return to nature, far away from the hustle and bustle of Cartagena and Barranquilla © Image by streetflash / Shutterstock; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Set in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains is Minca,...
15 best things to do in France: the most unmissable experiences from Paris to Provence and beyond
Glittering monuments, medieval villages, rolling vineyards, soaring peaks, pounding surf... France has it all and so much more © LeoPatrizi / iStock / Getty Images. Named for the French mainland’s hexagonal shape, l’Hexagone contains an astonishing diversity of natural and urban landscapes packed with exhilarating activities. Glittering...
How to travel France by canal (without going overboard)
Tourists glide by boat through the canal and admire the architecture of the half-timbered houses © Franz Aberham / Getty Images. Transport and tranquility are usually mutually exclusive, but not if you book a houseboat and cruise along France's canals and navigable rivers. You can stop at your whim to pick up fresh produce from a local market, dine at a village restaurant or glide by a local château by bicycle.
