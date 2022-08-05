The 7 best parks and green spaces in Kraków: from riverside meadows to stunning nature reserves

Watching the world go by in Kraków's market square is something you must do if staying in the Old Town © martin-dim / Getty Images. Let’s be honest, you’re in Kraków to see the breathtaking market square, probably Europe’s largest and certainly its prettiest. This 16th-century canvas of churches, palaces and aristocratic mansions is best admired while sipping a Tyskie beer on the ancient cobblestones. Yet Kraków is more than this famous fairytale view.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO