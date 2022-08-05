Read on thebullamarillo.com
Related
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
All the Great Patio’s You Need to Get Out and Enjoy in Amarillo
Amarillo has a lot of places where you can grab your friends and head out for a great meal. You drive down almost any main street of this great town and you are going to run into a place or two. Amarillo has some interesting weather as well. We talk...
Amarillo asking for portions of Civic Center lawsuit to be resolved
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the legal proceedings continue in Potter County surrounding the city of Amarillo’s funding mechanism to pay for improvements and renovations to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, the city is requesting that portions of the litigation that they believe “can be decided now as a matter of law,” be decided sooner […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Have A Coke, and A Smile
Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog Park At Amarillo’s John Stiff Park Closed Until Further Notice
For most of us with dogs, getting the dog out of the house is an important activity. I know several people who take their dogs to John Stiff Memorial Park. Until further notice, those trips are going to have to wait. Why Did They Close The Dog Park?. According to...
River Road ISD Board President designated Master Trustee
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to River Road Independent School District officials, Board of Trustees President Amanda Brown will be presented with a graduation certificate signifying her completion of the Texas Association of School Boards’ Leadership TASB program on Monday. Brown earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completing the Leadership TASB program, which saw […]
‘Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament, School supply drive’ on Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from BHE Ent. announced the “4th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament & School supply drive”. The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 7 at El Alamo Park. According to a BHE Ent. flyer, the community is welcome to attend. Kids have a […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Clarendon, TX USA
Me and my 4 year old son found this heart at a rest area in Clarendon, TX. I’m a car hauler truck driver and I took my son with me on this trip across country starting from California and we stopped at this rest area because it has a playground for kids so he can play and we found it on the bench. I looked up the website and I think it’s pretty cool what this community is doing and placing a heart in a random spot somehow connects people and puts a smile on your face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo, 24 other cities suing Disney, Hulu, Netflix for millions in unpaid fees
DALLAS COUNTY — A lawsuit filed Thursday by Amarillo and 24 other Texas cities claims that Disney, Hulu and Netflix have for years stiffed the cities out of dollars the streaming giants are required to pay under state law — and now cities are coming to collect. Austin,...
This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood
I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
kgncnewsnow.com
Early Morning Amarillo House Fire
An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
The Best Hereford Restaurants We Ate At As Kids
Growing up in the Texas Panhandle, you got to experience some really great restaurants. Restaurants that were hometown owned and delicious. Today we are going to look back at the restaurants we loved as kids in Hereford. You may ask why Hereford? Well, if you didn't know I grew up in Hereford so this is an easy one for me.
Get Your Summer Fun While You Can. It Ends In Amarillo Soon.
Yesterday, the announcement was made that Parks and Rec would be closing the pools for the season. Southeast and southwest pools close on August 7th for the season. Thompson Park's pool is open on the weekends through the end of the month. That's not all that's getting wrapped up for...
Borger family’s federal sentencing for Jan. 6 involvement delayed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The sentencing hearings for the members of the Borger family who pleaded guilty earlier this year for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been delayed to the end of September. According to documents filed in the United States District Court for the District of […]
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://thebullamarillo.com
Comments / 0