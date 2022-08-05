ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls

If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Have A Coke, and A Smile

Have a Coke and a Smile may not be what the folks at The Old Navy store in Amarillo may be thinking. You see, Monday morning at 10:a.m., a Coca-Cola truck smashed into the building while it was being driven through Westgate Plaza at I-40 and Soncy Road. Apparently, the...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

River Road ISD Board President designated Master Trustee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to River Road Independent School District officials, Board of Trustees President Amanda Brown will be presented with a graduation certificate signifying her completion of the Texas Association of School Boards’ Leadership TASB program on Monday. Brown earned the designation of Master Trustee upon completing the Leadership TASB program, which saw […]
AMARILLO, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Clarendon, TX USA

Me and my 4 year old son found this heart at a rest area in Clarendon, TX. I’m a car hauler truck driver and I took my son with me on this trip across country starting from California and we stopped at this rest area because it has a playground for kids so he can play and we found it on the bench. I looked up the website and I think it’s pretty cool what this community is doing and placing a heart in a random spot somehow connects people and puts a smile on your face.
CLARENDON, TX
101.9 The Bull

This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood

I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
CANYON, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Early Morning Amarillo House Fire

An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Best Hereford Restaurants We Ate At As Kids

Growing up in the Texas Panhandle, you got to experience some really great restaurants. Restaurants that were hometown owned and delicious. Today we are going to look back at the restaurants we loved as kids in Hereford. You may ask why Hereford? Well, if you didn't know I grew up in Hereford so this is an easy one for me.
HEREFORD, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
