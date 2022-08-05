Kaia Gerber Makes A Subtle Cameo In Austin Butler's Elvis Photoshoot

Read on www.elle.com
Related
Resurfaced photo shows Vanessa Hudgens meeting ex Austin Butler’s girlfriend Kaia Gerber in 2007
A resurfaced photo showing Vanessa Hudgens meeting her ex-boyfriend Austin Butler’s current girlfriend Kaia Gerber has begun circulating online after fans discovered the 2007 red carpet interaction.Before he was the star of Baz Lurhman’s Elvis biopic, Butler was in a relationship with fellow Disney Channel actor Hudgens for nearly a decade, until their split in 2020. The 30-year-old actor has since been romantically linked to 20-year-old Gerber, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Now, fans have noticed a surprising link between Hudgens and Gerber in a resurfaced picture that’s making the rounds on social media.Twitter user @KNVee was the...
MLB・
Olivia Newton-John shared heartbreaking final post with husband John Easterling days before tragic death
JUST days before her death at age 73, Olivia Newton-John shared a heartbreaking final post with her husband, John Easterling. The four-time Grammy Award-winner passed away on Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California. The photo was shared on August 5, just three days before Newton-John's tragic passing. Captioned...
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
RELATED PEOPLE
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Selena Gomez Seen on a Yacht With Andrea Iervolino: What to Know About the Film Producer
A new man? Selena Gomez has been spotted vacationing in Italy with Andrea Iervolino. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old Italian film producer helped the 30-year-old Only Murders in the Building star into the water as they spent the day on a yacht on Wednesday, August 3. In another set of snaps, […]
Lisa Marie Presley Says There’s a Secret ‘Creepy’ Shrine to Elvis in Graceland
While Elvis Presley’s famed Graceland home is open for people to tour, there is a… The post Lisa Marie Presley Says There’s a Secret ‘Creepy’ Shrine to Elvis in Graceland appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Elvis Was ‘Always Dressed up,’ Even at Home, Priscilla Presley Says
Even when not performing on stage and in front of crowds, Elvis apparently stayed dressed up, according to his ex-wife Priscilla Presley.
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
‘Coyote Ugly’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Can't fight the moonlight! Coyote Ugly was released in theaters on August 4, 2000, and bar life was never the same. The film followed small-town singer Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) who leaves her dad (John Goodman) and best friend (Melanie Lynskey) in New Jersey to try to hit the big time as a songwriter in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant Abbie Duggar, Joy-Anna and Katey Enjoy Lunch Date with Esther Bates: See Photos
Moms’ day out! 19 Kids and Counting alum Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and sisters-in-law Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) and Katey Duggar (née Nakatsu) enjoyed a girls’ lunch date with Bringing Up Bates star Esther Bates (née Keyes). “God sure knew what I needed when...
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Huff’s Fans Can’t Get Enough of These Adorable New Pics of Her Daughter
Just like every contemporary young mom, 25-year-old Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is obsessed with posting photos of her 1-year-old daughter Honey James. Since her birth in May last year, little Honey has gained a massive social media following via her mom’s Instagram. Now, fans are losing it after Robertson Huff shared photos of the little girl in a ballcap and boots. See the pics for yourself below.
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
Priscilla Presley Designed Elvis’ Famous TCB Necklace
Fans frequently saw Elvis Presley wearing a necklace with the letters TCB. Recently, his ex-wife Priscilla Presley shared the jewelry's origin,
ABC News
Jessica Alba shares sweet photo with daughter Honor
Jessica Alba is in disbelief that her "baby girl" is growing up so fast. The "Honey" actress, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of herself alongside her eldest child, daughter Honor, 14. "My (I can't believe she's so tall) baby girl," she captioned the post. In...
Comments / 0