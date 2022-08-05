Apple is a brand known for its consistency. There are almost no surprises with the Cupertino company, it refines and perfects and does so at its own particular pace. That is why anytime there is even the slightest disturbance in Apple’s tempo, it makes the news. This time around it is no different. According to insider sources, Apple is pushing back the release of iPadOS 16 to October.

