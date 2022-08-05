Shreveport Mayor Disqualification Appeal Hearing Early Friday

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City is now under new ownership. The announcement was made Monday, Aug. 8 that the Boardwalk is now owned by Boardwalk Routh, llc., which is part of the Routh Group out of Texas. Officials with the Boardwalk say they’ll collaborate with the new ownership group and community leaders to identify how the shopping center can best grow and thrive.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO