The amazing Beats Studio3 headphones are heavily discounted for a limited time

Earlier today, reports began emerging Google was down. While it has since returned, it once again highlights our dependence on technology service providers and shows how reliant many people are on a single operator for daily functions. There are few things we completely rely upon in our modern lives, but for many people, Google is one. Its brief disappearance from the internet felt, for many, like an almost-apocalyptic moment – underscoring how deeply “googling” has been integrated into our lives. As I wrote when the cloud computing firm Fastly had an outage last year, It’s disconcerting when the sites we rely on suddenly...

INTERNET ・ 26 MINUTES AGO