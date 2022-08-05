The amazing Beats Studio3 headphones are heavily discounted for a limited time

Read on www.phonearena.com
Phone Arena
Vote now: Would you buy an Apple Watch if it supported Android pairing?
In the eve of the next big Galaxy Unpacked event, and the arrival of the Galaxy Watch 5, time to stir the technology pot once more. Android smartwatches have come a long way, and there’s Google Wear OS trying to unify things and offer an ecosystem similar to the one Apple has in place but there are people who still swear by their Apple Watch devices.
Phone Arena
Best OnePlus 10T screen protectors
The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut on August 3, and preorders are already open. If you decide to go ahead and buy one, it is probably a great idea to stock up on some screen protectors beforehand, even though the 10T already comes with one installed out of the box.
Phone Arena
Apple AR/MR headset could arrive as soon as January 2023, and will cost more than $2000
Out of all of Apple’s upcoming products, the highest market expectations are on the company’s much-anticipated AR/MR headset (augmented/mixed reality headset). This bit of information was shared by prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The tech pundit published a detailed research note on August 7th with a thorough assessment...
Phone Arena
You have hours left to reserve Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 with a discount
The time has come to push the button. The reservation button for Samsung's "next big thing", that is, or its next small thing, as the company appears to be labeling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for pre-launch buzz-building purposes, teasing that bad boy's delightfully compact body ahead of an August 10 Unpacked announcement.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers and secret codename leak out
The Galaxy S23 Ultra model numbers and internal codenames have been revealed six months before its official unveiling indicating that Samsung is already hard at work ironing out the specs details of its 2023 flagship, despite that its 2022 foldables, including the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 4 whose reservations are already up, are yet to make an official appearance at this week's Samsung Unpacked event.
Phone Arena
Google, seeking revenge, accuses Sonos of infringing on seven of its patents in two lawsuits
Earlier this year the International Trade Commission (ITC) found that Google had infringed on five patents belonging to speaker company Sonos. The ITC had a cease and desist order placed on Google. A limited exclusion order was issued giving Google 60 days to change its offending devices or else face having them blocked from entry into the U.S. Those devices included Nest speakers, Chromecast devices, and Pixel smartphones.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
Phone Arena
OnePlus 10T vs Google Pixel 6
The OnePlus 10T is priced on par with the Pixel 6, skips the zoom camera just like Google's phone, and sports a snappy and barebones Android interface, again like, you guessed it, the Pixel 6. That is why we are pitching the new OnePlus 10T versus the "old" Google Pixel...
Phone Arena
More signs emerge pointing towards Apple's interest in mobile advertising
When Apple sets its mind on doing something, it doesn't do it half-assed. Look at what Apple did with its Services unit. That division, which includes huge revenue generators like the App Store, Apple Pay, AppleCare, iTunes, iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more, is the company's second-largest business after the iPhone. It was only a few years ago that Apple brass, worried about declining iPhone shipments, figured out how to mint money by offering recurring subscriptions to active iPhone users.
Phone Arena
Apple could push back the launch of iPadOS 16 to October
Apple is a brand known for its consistency. There are almost no surprises with the Cupertino company, it refines and perfects and does so at its own particular pace. That is why anytime there is even the slightest disturbance in Apple’s tempo, it makes the news. This time around it is no different. According to insider sources, Apple is pushing back the release of iPadOS 16 to October.
Phone Arena
Samsung kicks off Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in the US
Samsung has upped its software update game massively in recent years. Not only has the company committed to four generations of Android operating system upgrades for its recent devices - leaving other manufacturers including Google behind- but the South Korean giant also sometimes rolls out monthly updates faster than the Mountain View company. Samsung has now opened up the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program in Germany, South Korea, and the US.
Phone Arena
Monumental new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak reveals full spec sheet and more
If you've been wondering what more could the world's most reliable mobile tech leakers possibly reveal about Samsung's next foldable powerhouses after showing them off in both press-friendly renders and actual hands-on photographs, WinFuture's Roland Quandt has the answer in an incredibly extensive new report (translated here). Unfortunately for those...
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Today's Google outage was brief but disconcerting
Earlier today, reports began emerging Google was down. While it has since returned, it once again highlights our dependence on technology service providers and shows how reliant many people are on a single operator for daily functions. There are few things we completely rely upon in our modern lives, but for many people, Google is one. Its brief disappearance from the internet felt, for many, like an almost-apocalyptic moment – underscoring how deeply “googling” has been integrated into our lives. As I wrote when the cloud computing firm Fastly had an outage last year, It’s disconcerting when the sites we rely on suddenly...
Phone Arena
Apple teaches you how to take memorable photos and videos using iPhone
Apple has recently released a couple of videos to help you learn more about your iPhone's video recording and picture tasking capabilities. The first video is titled "How to Make a Video Montage in Cinematic Mode on iPhone with Arielle Bobb-Willis," which is pretty self-explanatory. Cinematic mode is available on the iPhone 13 line only, although it surely will be offered on the upcoming iPhone 14 series.
Phone Arena
Reservations for the Moto Razr 2022 start (in China)
The Moto Razr 2022 is almost here and some people can almost taste it. Others, on the other hand, have the privilege of actually being able to reserve one. That’s right - Motorola has opened the reservations for the Razr 2022 via JD.com, a popular Chinese retailer. This bit of information was first covered in an article by GSMArena.
Phone Arena
The Motorola Moto S30 Pro will be a rare compact flagship
The Motorola Moto S30 Pro has leaked out in its full design glory complete with specs and press images a few days before the official unveiling of Motorola's 2022 flagship crop later in the week. It will consist of the foldable Moto Razr 2022, the high-end Moto Edge 30 Ultra/X30...
Phone Arena
Unpacked before Unpacked? Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 real-world images leaked
With four days remaining until the August 10 Unpacked event where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 will be revealed, the last thing Samsung would want are hands-on images plastered all over the internet, but unfortunately for the company, that's exactly what has happened. Twitter user @noh_tech has...
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Are you still excited about Samsung's fast-approaching Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 even after (almost) all of their secrets were revealed, "confirming" two very familiar designs and two even more familiar list of features including just a handful of obvious upgrades over last year's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3?
Phone Arena
Samsung purportedly working on a foldable tablet
Do you know what is better than a foldable smartphone? A foldable tablet. According to one source, Samsung might give us just that. And it might do so very soon, as well. Samsung is the king of foldables. The Korean tech giant dominates the market and commands a staggering 74% market share. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most popular foldable smartphone ever, with it single-handedly accounting for more than half of all foldable smartphone sales in 2021.
