WOODS HOLE – The Steamship Authority has received no proposals for providing a freight service for Martha’s Vineyard from New Bedford or a different off-Cape port. The SSA put out a Request for Proposals on March 18 this year for the transportation service. Although they received 47 requests for the full RFP, it received […] The post Steamship Receives No Proposals for Off-Cape Freight Service appeared first on CapeCod.com.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO