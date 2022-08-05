ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken provides food, water to Kentucky flood relief workers, families

QSR Web
 3 days ago
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Church Hosting Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Drive

Donations will be accepted three days this week. (Sunman, Ind.) – Negangards Corner Free Will Baptist Church is collecting donations to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. The flood relief drive started this morning and will continue the following days this week. Tuesday, August 9 from noon to 2:00...
SUNMAN, IN
lakercountry.com

Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
My 1053 WJLT

Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat

Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KCRG.com

Willie Ray on the way to help Kentucky flood victims

There are several omicron subvariants, but one in particular, known as B.A.4.6 is spreading across the region. 'Hero Weekend' honors trooper Sgt. Smith and other first responders. Updated: 4 hours ago. A state trooper killed in the line of duty is being remembered by his church. Labor leaders issue statement...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Kentucky Seeing New Type Of Worm

Many people enjoy piddling around their property for the simple pleasures it provides by being outdoors and working with plants and the soil. It’s not unusual to encounter different types of insects and worms, mostly earthworms. Worms, in general, are typically not dangerous to humans. However, a new worm showing up in Kentucky called the hammerhead worm does pose a threat to humans because of a toxin it has on its skin. Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky explains.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
KISS 106

The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]

Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock

BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkms.org

In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will

Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
KENTUCKY STATE
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

A crash on I-275 is causing delays in Northern Kentucky

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras, a crash is delaying traffic along eastbound...
KENTUCKY STATE

