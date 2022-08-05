Take Extra Caution on Lake Martin as it is Drained

Read on kpel965.com
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
lakemagazine.life
Invasion of the Swim Buoys
Invasion of the swim buoys could describe this summer at Lake Martin, as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol and others have noted that hundreds of orange floating balls have appeared all around the lake this year. These unofficial buoys are allowed on the water to mark swimming areas near docks or shoreline; however, homeowners at Lake Martin have taken to using them to protect docks, boats and property in the absence of proximity regulations for large wakes.
theadvocate.com
Fall inshore shrimp season starting Monday for most Louisiana waters
The fall inshore shrimp season will open Monday in the majority of Louisiana’s inside waters, but there are two areas shrimpers will have to wait until Aug. 15 to drop nets. That was the big news from Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. In his presentation, Shrimp Study leader Peyton Cagle said shrimpers using nets less than 40 feet need to know about limited tow times — 55 minutes from April 1-Oct. 31 and 75 minutes from Nov. 1-March 31 — and state law requires the catch of white shrimp must average no more than 100 shrimp to the pound from Oct. 15 to the third Monday in December.
1st sea turtle nest found on Mississippi beach since 2018
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (AP) — Beach crews have found the first sea turtle nest on the Mississippi mainland in four years. A Harrison County Sand Beach crew that was cleaning up found what appeared to be turtle tracks just east of the Pass Christian Harbor, officials said. They protected...
Driver reports hitting bear cub while traveling Mississippi highway
A Mississippi driver reported hitting a bear cub while traveling on a rural highway this weekend. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from a driver who said they had hit the animal on Saturday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 465 near Eagle Lake. It occurred while the area was experiencing torrential rain.
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry
Fishing Violations of Five Mississippi Men in Louisiana Lead to Fines and 665 Catfish Confiscated and Donated to Hunters for the Hungry. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 5, 2022, that on August 3, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish.
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Louisiana Fisherman Catches Shark in Lake Pontchartrain
It is not uncommon to find sharks in Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans. Sharks can swim into the lake from the Gulf of Mexico but one fisherman is warning of the dangers of sharks. Joseph Rohaley, a local fisherman, caught a bull shark while out fishing on the lake Monday....
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
WSFA
Largest cage-free no-kill dog rescue to open new location in Alabama
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The largest cage-free no-kill rescue group in the United States has announced it will open a location in Alabama. Officials Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the 100-acre site will sit on the former home of a greyhound training facility in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation and adoption center for neglected and abused dogs across the south.
boreal.org
Line 3 aquifer breach is leaking more groundwater
In the summer of 2021, construction padding for the Line 3 pipeline approached the Mississippi River where the pipeline now crosses underneath the river southwest of Bemidji, Minn. Photo: Evan Frost | MPR News file. An aquifer breach in north-central Minnesota caused by construction on the Line 3 oil pipeline...
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
NOLA.com
Grand Gulf, troubled nuclear plant, reemerges as hot topic as electric bills soar
For years, regulators in Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas have fought to force Entergy Corp. to pay refunds for alleged mismanagement and problematic bookkeeping at its massive Grand Gulf nuclear power station, in Port Gibson, Mississippi. Grand Gulf has now been offline for more than three weeks. It’s the latest in...
thebamabuzz.com
Can Alabama reconnect its rivers? A broad-based coalition says YES!
In Monroe County, some 100 miles north of the Gulf of Mexico there is, many believe, an Alabama sturgeon who can’t get home. For thousands of years this sturgeon’s ancestors navigated the twisting currents of the Alabama river, swimming hundreds of miles upstream to spawn in one of the world’s most ecologically diverse and significant ecosystems. The Alabama sturgeon, a gorgeous and fantastical-looking shiny green and yellow cousin of the Gulf sturgeon, once roamed Alabama’s rivers all the way from the Mobile-Tensaw Delta to the upper reaches of the Cahaba, Coosa, and Tombigbee rivers. It was so plentiful it once supported an entire caviar industry in Alabama.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
sunflowerstateradio.com
Health Alert Issued for Three Nebraska Lakes
Lincoln – The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB), also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County and Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County are still on health alert. Samples...
LATER, GATOR: Six-foot alligator removed from swimming pool at Mississippi residence
A 911 call came in just after 10 a.m. Friday, alerting local authorities to a threatening impostor: a 6-foot-long alligator in a swimming pool on Boundary Line Road in the Bovina community. Homeowner Sissy Hudson said the day started like any other. She’d let her two dogs out of the...
