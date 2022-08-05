ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Have You Ever Noticed What’s Under The Awning At Walk-On’s In Lake Charles?

By Mike Soileau
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Spirit Halloween Is Now Open! Take a Look Inside

The closed-down business building parasite that is Spirit Halloween has found its host in Lake Charles. This time, it is on McNeese Street in the old Gulfway Shopping Center in part of the old Kroger building. What started as a small store in 1983, it grew in 1999 after being purchased by Spencer Gifts. Since that time, it has become a pop-up retailer that only comes around once a season in various buildings across various cities. As a result, it features over 1400 locations across America each Halloween season.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage

I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MySanAntonio

Access to popular Sabine Lake ramps coming in 2023

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sabine Lake boaters and anglers will soon be able to use the Broadway and Mesquite Point boat ramps again thanks to a donation from the Cheniere Foundation. The two boat ramps were heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lake Charles, LA
Lifestyle
107 JAMZ

Market Basket On Nelson Road In Lake Charles Reopening This Week

Good news boys and girls. For the second time this year, the Market Basket on Nelson Road in Lake Charles will reopen this week. The Nelson Road Market Basket was shut down for over a year and a half after hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major damage to the store back in August of 2020. After a lot of hard work and remodeling the entire store, they finally got to reopen the store in March of this year.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 5-7

Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Have You Ever#Awning#Owls#Birds
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event

SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
107 JAMZ

Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School

Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022. Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice. Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder

From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
ORANGE, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report

Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

See which Broadway and national touring shows are performing at Lutcher Theater

ORANGE — The Lutcher Theater is preparing to kick-off its new season, beginning Oct. 22 with a tribute to Aretha Franklin. “The Lutcher Theater is a presenter, and what that means is we present these professional Broadway touring shows,” said JT Robertson, marketing/public relations associate for the Lutcher. “We don’t produce anything in house. So what you see at the Lutcher is the same thing you would see in the larger cities as part of the Broadway touring series.”
ORANGE, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Localized flooding possible this weekend

An upper-level disturbance slowly moving west will cause storms to spread throughout Southwest Louisiana this weekend and into next week. National Weather Service Lake Charles Senior Forecaster Kent Kuyper said there is a slight chance of flooding as the slow-moving storms are expected to produce heavy rainfall. No rivers are...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

We Found THE Lake Charles Shillelagh’s Pink Dressing Recipe!

This is not a drill, it has been found! For years and years I have personally been looking for someone that at least had a copycat recipe for the iconic "Pink Dressing" recipe from Shillelagh's in Lake Charles, and eventually Sulphur. Growing up, when my parents and I would go out to eat in those days, it was like 4 or 5 options to go to: Bonanza, Pat O' Carrols, Mr. D's on the Bayou, or Shillelagh's. Most of the time, mom would pick Shillelagh's, especially if she was on a health kick. She would catch one of their salads and get it with THE dressing. Now, me being a fat kid, I wanted the dressing but not for the salad. My move was to dip my fries in the dressing. So you better believe I got a side of it just for that. I remember you'd get it served in a metal gravy boat-looking container.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy