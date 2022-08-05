ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Parents In Buffalo May Get Reimbursed For Taking Their Kids To School

By Yasmin Young
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

School districts still in need of new hires

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As the number of days to the start of the school year decreases the need to fill vacant positions is increasing. With countless job postings in districts across Western New York, for teachers, bus aides, and everything in between, school leaders say hiring remains a challenge but they’re optimistic.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Traffic
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022

Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Transportation#Reimbursement#Cdl
News 4 Buffalo

South Dayton residents asked to reduce water usage

DAYTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Village of South Dayton has announced that, effective immediately, residents are asked to restrict water usage due to reduced production from existing wells. The restrictions come as the village is installing a new well as part of a water system improvement project, which will increase water production in South Dayton. […]
DAYTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda aquatics center closing on Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center is closing next week for renovations. The work will start on Monday and run through Labor Day. Improvements include remodeling the gym, tearing out old locker rooms and building new bathrooms. Members can use the town’s outdoor pools while the work is being […]
TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News 4 Buffalo

Electrify Buffalo to be held next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As part of National Drive Electric Week in September, Western New Yorkers will have a chance to learn about electric vehicles hands-on. On September 24, an event partly-sponsored by National Grid called Electrify Buffalo 2.0 will be held for residents to be able to demo electric vehicles, meet electric vehicle owners […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Nearly 200 UB students receive medical white coats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nearly 200 University at Buffalo medical students received their white coats on Friday. 184 students in the class of 2026 of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB took the Oath of Medicine. It’s a symbolic rite of passage shared by medical students across the United States. Of […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

WNY VegFest returns for eighth year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual festival celebrating all things vegan is returning to Buffalo Riverworks, as the eighth WNY VegFest takes place this Sunday. VegFest will run from 12-6 p.m. and over 50 plant-based food and lifestyle vendors, including Strong Hearts, Sunshine Vegan Eats, and Mr. Sizzles. The event will also feature cooking demos, […]
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Thousands of NYSEG customers lack power

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of NYSEG customers are without power as a storm crossed Western New York on Friday evening. As of 6:45 p.m., more than 11,300 customers lacked power across the region. The bulk of those customers, more than 9,000 of them, were located in West Seneca and...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State

We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Only One Way To Get Rid Of This Western New York Bug Infestation

This invasive species doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon, and it’s really affecting the farming community in Western New York. The bugs are just out, and the humidity definitely doesn’t help. Mosquitoes, gnats, lightning bugs are all over the place, which is typical for this time of year, but now there is another bug to add to the mix.
WEST SENECA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy