Have You Ever Noticed What’s Under The Awning At Walk-On’s In Lake Charles?

Ball’s Fried Chicken Owner Gives Update On Restaurant Reopening In Lake Charles
It's been almost two years since hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and damaged homes and businesses in the area. Some people are still living in temporary housing and RVs and a lot of businesses in the area have not reopened. Such is the case for both locations of Ball's...
Lake Charles Spirit Halloween Is Now Open! Take a Look Inside
The closed-down business building parasite that is Spirit Halloween has found its host in Lake Charles. This time, it is on McNeese Street in the old Gulfway Shopping Center in part of the old Kroger building. What started as a small store in 1983, it grew in 1999 after being purchased by Spencer Gifts. Since that time, it has become a pop-up retailer that only comes around once a season in various buildings across various cities. As a result, it features over 1400 locations across America each Halloween season.
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
MySanAntonio
Access to popular Sabine Lake ramps coming in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sabine Lake boaters and anglers will soon be able to use the Broadway and Mesquite Point boat ramps again thanks to a donation from the Cheniere Foundation. The two boat ramps were heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017,...
Market Basket On Nelson Road In Lake Charles Reopening This Week
Good news boys and girls. For the second time this year, the Market Basket on Nelson Road in Lake Charles will reopen this week. The Nelson Road Market Basket was shut down for over a year and a half after hurricanes Laura and Delta caused major damage to the store back in August of 2020. After a lot of hard work and remodeling the entire store, they finally got to reopen the store in March of this year.
fox4beaumont.com
Families enjoy Rogers Park in Beaumont before the start of school
BEAUMONT — It's the last free weekend before school starts for many Southeast Texas students. We found some families at Rogers Park in Beaumont Sunday enjoying the weekend ahead of school. Melissa Tinoco, of Sour Lake, was at the park in Beaumont with her family. She has a son...
KPLC TV
Congestion on I-10 Bridge EB following accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Drivers should expect congestion on I-10 East at the Calcasieu River Bridge due to an accident.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 5-7
Well, here we are, another weekend is heading our way and there are things going on all over the Southwest Louisiana Lake Charles area this weekend. If you have been waiting for Friday to get here, good news because it's here! Now the problem is, what to do this weekend? Good news because we have looked all over the area for things going on and have made you a list so it takes the guesswork out for you.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
This Week’s Rain Outlook for East Texas – We’re in the Blue!
In late April, the abnormally hot and dry conditions started in East Texas, and for the most part, they haven't let up since. Over the course of the past several months, our yards have gotten crunchy, much of the vegetation has gone brown, and all of Deep East Texas (with the exception of Newton County) is under a burn ban.
iRule Dance Studio in Beaumont wins big, brings home national titles from dance competition in Galveston
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont dance studio is back in the national spotlight. iRule Dance Studio just returned from a national dance competition in Galveston, where they dominated. The performers and their teachers have clearly developed a winning strategy and it stems from them being more than just a...
Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
Lake Charles OMV Announces Closure Due to COVID-19
Lake Charles OMV Announces Closure Due to COVID-19 Lake Charles, Louisiana – On August 5, 2022, the Lake Charles State Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced that they are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions. In the announcement, the Lake Charles OMV suggested that residents are encouraged to visit...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022. Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice. Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Leading Orange lumber executive was world famous dog breeder
From the mid-1950s until the early 1970s, one of the last remaining mansions on Green Avenue in Orange was a popular Mexican restaurant. In front of the restaurant, where there had once been hitching posts for horses and buggies, was a post topped with a large Mexican sombrero with the “Little Mexico” logo emblazoned in neon. Most of the residents of Orange knew the restaurant had once been the home of Frederick Farwell.
August 5, 2022, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for stalking. Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering. Cody Lee Guidry, 37, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested or ticketed for possession of CDS schedule II.
KPLC TV
Be Who God Created You To Be Fashion Show inspires young girls in the community
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fashion show to empower young girls was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday evening. The Be Who God Created You To Be Empowerment Fashion Show had categories for athletic wear, casual wear, dressy, and formal wear. “So this is the Be Who...
Lacassine Man Makes Feathered Friend While Working
I am convinced that non-normal animals in the wild just hate me. I try to be friends with them, and they run like my exes. Maybe I AM the problem? Nah, they just don't know a good thing when they see it. I have had a random cat run up to me and jump on my lap during the pandemic, I felt like a Disney Princess when that happened. Apparently, Davey Monceaux is also a Disney Princess after seeing this story of how he made a feathered friend while working.
KPLC TV
Erdace Apartments holds backpack giveaway
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another back-to-school giveaway took place today in downtown Lake Charles. Erdace Apartments gave out 3,000 backpacks and school supplies. A spokesperson for the apartment complex says they wanted to make sure everyone is well prepared by the time school starts back next Friday. “Erdace Apartments...
