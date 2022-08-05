IN TONAWANDA - A MAN WAS ARRESTED FOR D-W-I AFTER HIS CAR SLAMMED INTO A POLICE CRUISER SATURDAY. TWO TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON NIAGARA COUNTY ROADWAYS OVER THE WEEKEND. A DEADLY INTERSECTION ON ROUTE 77 WILL BE MADE SAFER A YEAR AFTER TWO LOCKPORT VETERANS WERE KILLED THERE. NINE PEOPLE...

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO