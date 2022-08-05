Read on www.kerrang.com
Kerrang
Album review: Arch Enemy – Deceivers
Arch Enemy have always been reliable, every few years dropping a solid collection of catchy, chunky melodic death with at least a handful of real bangers to chew on. With Deceivers they have surprisingly managed to up their game, delivering an album that slays from start to finish and is essential listening for metalheads yearning for a soundtrack to wreck their necks to.
Kerrang
Rival Schools to reissue debut album United By Fate
NYHC legends Rival Schools have announced a new, 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their debut album United By Fate. Coming in at 23 songs in total, this new Run For Cover release – due out on October 28 and November 25 (RSD Black Friday) – will include all 13 original songs on the record, plus every official United By Fate B-side, and the band’s songs from their split with Onelinedrawing.
Kerrang
Listen: Heilung’s new single Tenet is a musical palindrome
Ahead of the release of new album Drif next week, Heilung have unveiled the third single from the record: Tenet. The folk collective share of the unusual, clever new tune: “Our third single release is a palindrome. All individual musical parts, melodies and instruments – and even at times the lyrics – play the same both forward and backwards.
Kerrang
The Original Misfits announce only headline show of 2022
Following Riot Fest in September, The Original Misfits have announced a Halloween weekend gig with Alice Cooper and The Distillers. The band – Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein – will be performing at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas on October 29 for their only headline date of 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 12 at 10am local time.
Kerrang
Watch Ozzy Osbourne close the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
In a city famed for its history of heavy music – from Judas Priest to Napalm Death – there was surely only one man up to the task of rounding off Birmingham's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony... Ozzy Osbourne. Joined onstage by the Godfather Of Heavy Metal and Black...
Kerrang
The Mars Volta confirm first new album in a decade
Following the release of their new single Blacklight Shine in June, The Mars Volta have confirmed that a full-length album is on the way – and, in fact, it’s arriving next month!. The 14-song self-titled LP will drop on September 16, and, according to a press release, it...
Kerrang
Architects cancel U.S. tour due to “a number of logistical issues”
Architects have announced the cancelation of their For Those That Wish To Exist U.S. tour. The Brighton metal heroes’ upcoming touring plans stateside have unfortunately been scrapped due to “a number of logistical issues”, with the band blaming “everything from transportation to visa approval timelines”.
Kerrang
BMTH’s Oli Sykes and Mat Nichols complete charity triathlon for UKRAINEPRIDE
Over the weekend, Bring Me The Horizon vocalist Oli Sykes and drummer Mat Nichols took part in their first-ever triathlon, raising money for UKRAINEPRIDE. The musicians completely smashed their fundraising goal of £3,000, and are still taking donations for the LGBTQ+ movement in Ukraine after completing the mammoth race (which consists of swimming, cycling and running).
