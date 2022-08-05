ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick 97.5

Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees

By Steve Shannon
Nick 97.5
Nick 97.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nick975.com

Comments / 61

karen parrish
3d ago

their pricing is never accurate either as they don't have enough workers to keep up with changing prices. you think you're buying something at a particular price until you get to the register and it rings up at a higher price. if you protest they will refund you but they try to just say nobody's updated the advertised prices if you don't call it out as false advertising.

Reply(5)
20
Uness
3d ago

I agree these Dollar Generals are so upside down! Most of the time you cannot get to what you went in the store after. The Dollar General Corporation needs to have Stockers that have districts to stock. That’s all they do is stock on there route/district. They need order or shut the doors !

Reply
18
cause I can
3d ago

we have like 5 or 6 DG where I live and they are all walking distance from each other. every single one of them looks like a tornado went through them. they have stock piled up everywhere and they have a lot of their shelves are blocked from all the stock that is piled up on carts. the prices are higher when you go to check out and 9 time out of 10 they want fix the price when I catch when I am checking out. also most of the time when I go in there the cashier's are never in the front at the register. if they aren't up front I will try to use the self checkout and most of the time when I go to start checking out the person that used it before me didn't pay for their stuff so I would have to wait for the cashier. it is ridiculous having to wait like 5 minutes for the cashier to come and check me out. the company needs to hire Manager's that actually care's about the way a store looks.

Reply(1)
12
Related
AL.com

Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama

Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Public Health#Linus Business#Retail Industry#Dollar General Stores#Osha#Dg
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast residents react to lower gas prices

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gas prices are finally on a downward trend in the United States and continue to fall locally. Prices are now below $4 in many areas. People filling up their tanks Sunday morning said they are very pleased with the cheaper gas prices. “I am stoked, there’s...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire

An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
ASHVILLE, AL
drivinvibin.com

Locals Call This the Most Scenic Drive in Alabama

Tourist maps may not officially list it, but a cruise through Hartselle, AL, is a scenic drive you’ll remember. This is a place that Lynyrd Skynyrd may have had in mind with their immortal song, “Sweet Home Alabama.”. Find out what’s so sweet about the roads in and...
HARTSELLE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
GEORGIA STATE
Jackson Free Press

Reeves' Kemper Bill Let Mississippi Power Shift $1 Billion to Customers

Mississippi Power's gambit to build a first-of-its kind "clean coal" plant in one of the poorest counties in Mississippi failed, but not before state ratepayers helped finance its construction to the tune of billions with the permission of state leaders, including Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves. Southern Company, which owns Mississippi...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
apr.org

CDC alert goes out to watch for rare bacterial disease in Alabama

As if COVID and Monkey pox weren’t enough. Now, a germ that causes a potentially deadly disease has been found along the Gulf Coast. The disease is called melioidosis. It was thought to be confined to tropical climates. The bacteria that causes the disease was found at the property of a Mississippi man who cause the ailment. Health officials tell the Associated Press it is likely occurring in other areas of the Gulf Coast like Alabama. The CDC has sent an alert to physicians to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of melioidosis. The agency reported limited outbreak last year in Minnesota resulted in two fatalities and two more illnesses. The illness includes a wide range of symptoms like fever, joint pain and headaches. It’s treatable with antibiotics if caught early. But can lead to pneumonia, blood infections, abscesses, and even death.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Alabama Department of Labor overpaid unemployment recipients by more than $164 million in 2020-21

According to recent data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Alabama overpaid unemployment compensation benefit recipients by more than $164 million in 2020 and 2021. Now the Alabama Department of Labor wants some of that money back, sending bills, sometimes as high as $20,000, to citizens. Governor Kay Ivey disagrees, implying that the state should absorb the loss and move on.
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River

ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
ROME, GA
Nick 97.5

Nick 97.5

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nick975.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy