Alabama Dollar Generals Are Dangerous For Customers And Employees

their pricing is never accurate either as they don't have enough workers to keep up with changing prices. you think you're buying something at a particular price until you get to the register and it rings up at a higher price. if you protest they will refund you but they try to just say nobody's updated the advertised prices if you don't call it out as false advertising.
I agree these Dollar Generals are so upside down! Most of the time you cannot get to what you went in the store after. The Dollar General Corporation needs to have Stockers that have districts to stock. That’s all they do is stock on there route/district. They need order or shut the doors !
we have like 5 or 6 DG where I live and they are all walking distance from each other. every single one of them looks like a tornado went through them. they have stock piled up everywhere and they have a lot of their shelves are blocked from all the stock that is piled up on carts. the prices are higher when you go to check out and 9 time out of 10 they want fix the price when I catch when I am checking out. also most of the time when I go in there the cashier's are never in the front at the register. if they aren't up front I will try to use the self checkout and most of the time when I go to start checking out the person that used it before me didn't pay for their stuff so I would have to wait for the cashier. it is ridiculous having to wait like 5 minutes for the cashier to come and check me out. the company needs to hire Manager's that actually care's about the way a store looks.
