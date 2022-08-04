ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedcpost.com

Best Nanny Services in Washington DC: Top-Class Care for Your Kid

Your little one is the center of your life, but you also need to socialize while sticking to your work schedule. A professional nanny whom you can rely on could be a lifesaver. These are the best nanny services in Washington DC that are favored by locals. Philia. Address: 4301...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washingtonian.com

1000 South Capitol: The Residential Evolution of Downtown D.C.

Explore the new gold standard of living at 1000 South Capitol, Lerner’s newest residential property in the heart of the Navy Yard’s Ballpark District. The flourishing area is currently the place to be for Nationals games, picnics on warm summer days and some of the best shopping, dining and nightlife that Washington D.C. has to offer. Lerner is thrilled to continue contributing to this fast-growing waterfront neighborhood with the opening of this extravagant residence at the center of it all!
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region

This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
GLENARDEN, MD
mocoshow.com

Marc Elrich Declares Victory in Democratic Primary

Marc Elrich has declared victory in the Democratic Primary after an update earlier on Saturday night showed that Marc Elrich (55,469, 39.20%) had a 42 vote lead over David Blair (55,427, 39.17%) with all mail-in ballots and all but 37 of the 7,000 + provisional ballots tabulated. He released the following statement via social media:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
travelnowsmart.com

Ideal Brunch in Georgetown, DC– 20 Top Places!

A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. However, the variety of its food scene is what makes it so special and also stylish. There are several tastes to select from, consisting...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zeta Phi Beta#Voting Rights#Howard University
ghostsofdc.org

Photos of 1940s D.C. Streetcar Life

What was it like riding the streetcars of Washington on the 1940s? Take a look at this series of great old photos. With all the buzz about whether the H Street streetcar will happen or not, we thought it would be a great idea to share some images of what streetcar living was like back in the middle of the 20th century. It’s been over 50 years since D.C. has had operating streetcars, but it’s within the realm of possibility that we might see them again soon. Maybe.
WASHINGTON, DC
travelnowsmart.com

The Most Effective Brunch in Georgetown DC– 20 Top Places

A journey to Georgetown will certainly make you seem like you’ve mosted likely to the past, with its rock roads as well as historical residences. Its varied food scene is what makes whatever distinct as well as fashionable. This collection consists of both the most effective neighborhood as well...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Whitlow’s: “Get Ready Washington, DC”

Undated photo of 11th and E Street, NW via Whitlow’s. Any guesses as to what neighborhood? Thanks to all who sent word about the Whitlow’s announcement:. ARLNow reported: “Whitlow’s opened in 1946 as a greasy spoon eatery and bar in D.C. before closing in 1989 and relocating to Clarendon six years later. Opening in 1995, it remained a neighborhood mainstay for just over two and a half decades.”
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WTOP

Potomac sisters who died in NY fire to be remembered at Monday service

Funeral services are set for Monday for the Potomac, Maryland, sisters killed during a fire in a Long Island vacation home. Jillian Rose Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Eliza Wiener, 19, will be remembered at an 11 a.m. service at the Washington Hebrew Congregation in the District. “The Wiener family has...
POTOMAC, MD
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Unscheduled Mosquito Control Activity In P.G. County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), in cooperation with the Prince George’s County Health Department, will expand mosquito control services in areas due to a public health concern over the potential for mosquito-borne diseases. Ultra-Low Volume (ULV) truck-based spraying to control adult mosquitoes is planned...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WMUR.com

29-year-old man identified as third Washington D.C. lightning strike victim

One of the three people who died in a Washington, D.C., lighting strike this week has been identified by family as Northern California native Brooks Lambertson. The 29-year-old from Folsom, California, died from his injuries on Friday afternoon, a day after the lightning struck several people at Lafayette Park, which sits directly across the street from the White House, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, said in a news conference Thursday evening. Couple James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, both of Janesville, Wisconsin, died on Thursday. Two other people were injured.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy