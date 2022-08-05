2023 Dacia Duster looks like an SUV, but it’s technically a van

Read on uk.motor1.com
First Rolls-Royce EV Looks Remarkably Like The Gas Models
Since it was first teased late last year, we've spotted the 2023 Rolls-Royce Spectre electric vehicle out testing (in prototype form) on many occasions. Rolls-Royce recently moved the car into its second test phase in the French Riviera, where it will drive 390,000 miles (out of a total of 1.5 million). No changes have been spotted on the test mule's exterior, but for the first time, our spy photographers have managed to get a glimpse of the interior.
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Alfa Romeo Not Interested In Building Electric SUV
Alfa Romeo is 112 years old this year, which is worth celebrating. More often in financial troubles than not, the plucky Italian brand is on the verge of reinventing itself for the upcoming EV transition. Instead of going the obvious route and building an electric SUV, Alfa's boss has stated that it likely won't.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spied lapping the Nurburgring
Land Rover is preparing to give the Range Rover Sport a performance upgrade for the SVR model. This spy video catches the speedy crossover lapping the Nürburgring. Compared to the standard Range Rover Sport, the SVR has a more aggressive front end. There are large openings in the centre of the lower fascia and in the corners. A splitter sticks out from the bottom.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Here's a look at the two main reasons why tires for electric vehicles (EVs) burn out faster than tires made for ICE cars and require tougher materials. The post 2 Reasons Why Electric Cars Burn Through Tires Faster Than Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Wolff: Audi as new entrant could deliver extra value for F1 grid
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff thinks Audi's interest in entering Formula 1 would warrant expanding the grid to 11 teams as it could likely bring extra value to all existing outfits. US racing stalwart Michael Andretti's bid to expand his multi-series operation to F1 has been met by fierce resistance...
This Midsize SUV Has More Cargo Space Than a 2022 Nissan Armada
Is the 2022 Nissan Armada the most spacious SUV when it comes to cargo space? Not when it's compared to this midsize SUV. The post This Midsize SUV Has More Cargo Space Than a 2022 Nissan Armada appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the BMW iX the Same Size as the BMW X5?
The BMW iX is a luxury electric SUV that has an important role to play in the brand’s future. The iX could potentially become the most popular luxury electric SUV in the years to come. Is the BMW iX the same size as the gas-powered BMW X5?. Is the...
Ford Brutally Attacked By Media
Ford has released good news recently, and investors have been rewarded. After it announced a sharp increase in July unit sales, the stock rose. However, The Wall Street Journal has just published a story which says Ford’s quality problems are severe, and may take years to solve. July sales rose 36.6% to 163,942. Part of […]
The Real Reason Aaron Paul's Car In Need For Speed Is Banned In The US
Aaron Paul got behind the wheel of some fast vehicles in "Need For Speed," but speed isn't the only reason his race-winning hypercar was banned from driving on U.S. soil. In the film, Paul's character Tobey had many crazy chases and death-defying close calls driving a Shelby GT500. However, the car that actually put him on his path to redemption — as well as the one that granted him his sweet victory in the film's culmination — was the Koenigsegg Agera. Now, Koenigseggs are known for taking multiple spots when it comes to the most expensive cars ever produced, and the Agera is no different.
Revolt power station and solar generator has 2,200 W output and fast charging
The Revolt HS-1200 Powerstation & Solar Generator is now available in Europe. The portable power station has a 2,240 Wh capacity and a maximum power output of 2,200 W. There are 11 ports on the gadget, including a 12 V cigarette lighter socket, two 12 V DC sockets and two 230 V AC sockets. The device includes six USB ports: three 15.5 W USB-A ports and a fourth 18 W USB-A port, alongside two USB-C ports with up to 100 W and Quick Charge 3.0 technology.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery Cost?
Regarding luxury SUVs, Land Rover is one of the most popular car brands around, and the British automaker has made many high-quality cars. One of the best cars in Land Rover’s lineup is the 2023 Land Rover Discovery, and while it’s an expensive mid-size SUV, Land Rover has plenty of trims and options. Here’s a look at how much a fully loaded 2023 Land Rover Discovery will cost.
US Automaker Spends $99 Million On Brand New Turbo Engine
Automakers across the globe have committed to an electric future. But that won't happen overnight. In the meantime, we need more efficient, less polluting engines to power our cars. And to that end, Stellantis is launching a brand new four-cylinder turbo engine; shortly after it dropped a cool $2.5 billion on a new EV battery plant and unveiled the Hurricane straight-six to power the new Wagoneer.
5 Used Sports Cars That Make Great Daily Drivers and Cost Less Than $15,000
Do you want to daily drive a sports car that won't break the bank? Here are five examples for less than $15,000. The post 5 Used Sports Cars That Make Great Daily Drivers and Cost Less Than $15,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kia Stinger Has 3 Disadvantages That Alfa Romeo Giulia Doesn’t
If you’re looking for a new car with room for the family and performance credentials, the list typically starts with luxury car marques like BMW. However, modern times bring modern competition, and the sedan isn’t dead yet. Enter the Kia Stinger and Alfa Romeo Giulia. These two cars are comparable, but the Kia has three disadvantages that the Alfa Romeo just doesn’t have.
Samsung finally launches its Self Repair program
We all know that phone repair bills aren't cheap. Depending on your device, the replacement for that screen you just broke could be a hefty one, and sometimes it's just better to buy a new phone rather than fix the broken one. However, those of us who know a thing or two about phone repairs and are not afraid to use a screwdriver on their favorite Samsung handset can now make the repairs themselves and save some money in the process.
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Is J.D. Power’s Top Midsize Premium SUV
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 is the best midsize luxury SUV, according to J.D. Power. Here's why. The post The 2022 Infiniti QX60 Is J.D. Power’s Top Midsize Premium SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports
Sure, Porsche makes only two SUVs, but they're both fantastic. The post Every Porsche SUV Is Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
UK: Plug-in car sales down again in July 2022
In July, new passenger car registrations in the UK decreased by 9% year-over-year to 112,162. During the first seven months of the year, car registrations decreased by 11.5% to 914,241. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) explains that there are still significant supply chain shortages. "Ongoing global supply...
