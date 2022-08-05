Read on businessrecord.com
Iowa State Fair’s CEO Says Organization Still In ‘Recovery Mode’ After Hit Of Cancelled 2020 Fair
Statewide Iowa — The 2022 Iowa State Fair starts Thursday, August 11th. Gary Slater, the fair’s CEO and general manager, says the organization is still recovering financially from the cancellation of the 2020 fair due to the pandemic. The State Fair lost thirteen million dollars when the event...
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 8th, 2022
(Washington, DC) -- Both of Iowa’s Republican senators opposed the package of tax changes and spending on climate and energy projects the U-S Senate passed Sunday. The three Iowa Republicans in the HOUSE are also criticizing the bill. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says Democrats should pump the brakes and start over. The I-R-S commissioner says the agency will target tax avoidance by corporations and wealthy Americans but will not increase audits of returns with income below 400-thousand dollars. Hinson disagrees, saying the plan would pay for 87-thousand new I-R-S agents who would turn around and audit working families and small businesses.
Are Iowa Folks Really Suffering From “Corn Sweat”?
If you have been feeling sweatier than usual in Iowa, this might just be the reason why. Corn. Corn might be making you really sweaty. According to the Washington Post ‘Corn sweat’ is making the air in the Midwest oppressively muggy. This summer many portions of Iowa have...
Iowa Woman Exposes Real Reasons Teachers Are Leaving Schools
*NOTE The Cover Photo is not the teacher I'm referring to in this article*. Schools have never needed teachers more and in the midst of a teacher shortage, one former Iowa school teacher explained the real reasons teachers are leaving schools. You might be surprised that salary was never mentioned even though most people agree teachers need to be paid more.
Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa
After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
You Don’t Actually Need a Marriage License in Iowa to Be Married
We all likely think of marriage as a big production, right? Wedding, reception, a rehearsal dinner, bridal shower the whole nine yards. But if you skip that and run to a courthouse, in the eyes of the law, that's just as good, right?. Well, what if you skip even that...
Railroad bridge to Iowa
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. This is column 19 of a series about people and events related to 19th-century equal-rights champion Alexander Clark. What started as a single column for Black History Month has turned into a weekly project I will continue until I run out of steam, or the editor pulls the plug.
Iowa no longer first in the nation?
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Iowa may no longer be number one. Democrats are poised to strip Iowa of its traditional lead-off spot in the presidential nominating calendar in 2024, part of a broader effort to better reflect the party’s deeply diverse electorate by allowing less overwhelmingly white states to vote first.
BA.4.6: How a new coronavirus subvariant affects Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — New coronavirus variants continue to pop up every week, but one of the newest is specifically making its mark across the Midwest. That growing strain is BA.4.6, a subvariant of omicron. The CDC is projecting the variant to grow primarily in four states across the Midwest — Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.
Solon nursing home among three IA facilities under special focus designation
A Solon nursing home is among those recently added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that topping the list in Iowa is Touchtone Healthcare Community in Sioux City, added on July 27th to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list of care facilities eligible for designation as a Special-Focus Facility. Touchstone was added six days after the home was shut down and the last of its residents was moved out. Four vendors had previously sued them for failing to pay about a half-million dollars in management and patient-care services, and the facility notified the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals they couldn’t make their July 1st payroll.
Six Animals You Didn’t Know Lived in Iowa
Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind while thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these animals once called...
A Golden Dome in Iowa’s Capitol
New World history is a rich field that is constantly being analyzed for new material. The complexity of these tales never fails to amaze me. Des Moines is a medium-sized Midwestern city with a population of just over 200,000. The metropolitan area spreads across the rolling hills of central Iowa while straddling both sides of the Des Moines River. When one is traveling through the area, perhaps the first things that will come to mind are the varied topography or distinct skyline that punctuate the downtown area.
Best Things to Do in Des Moines, Iowa
Buzzin’ through the Midwest? Take a breather to check out all the best things to do in Des Moines, Iowa. The most populous city and capital of Iowa is one of the most surprising urban destinations in the Midwestern United States. It’s chock-loaded with cool boutique shops, superb museums, and trendy restaurants.
Iowa allocates $1 million for Choice Charter School's launch
The Iowa Board of Education allocated $1 million last week to help Choice Charter School pay startup costs. Driving the news: Choice is the first charter school that will run independently of a public school district under a 2021 state law. There’s an ongoing debate about whether private charters will...
Iowa musician taking steps to make it on the country western music scene
LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - We first featured Eli Alger back in January. His newest release ‘Red Nexico’ was getting some national attention, and he felt the next step was making a music video. Eli said the first step in making the video was writing a script. TV-9′s John...
Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
Democrats Say Iowa Vote On Abortion Rights Would Be Similar to Kansas Results
Statewide Iowa — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows the same could happen in Iowa. Jennifer Konfrst is the Democratic Leader in the Iowa House. A 2019 court ruling in Kansas said the Kansas constitution guarantees a right to an abortion. On...
Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa
Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. “We’ve got...
Politics at the forefront of the Iowa abortion debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Kansas struck down an abortion amendment, much like the one that could be on Iowa’s ballot in 2024. The Protect Life Amendment, would change Iowa’s constitution to say, the right to an abortion is not protected. It's already passed through the statehouse once but would need to pass again before heading to the voters.
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
