Thirteen Lives true story: The incredible details that really did happen

EE -Jags murderer possible spoilers
So is it just me who thinks it was Ravi who killed Jags? We know he is capable of murder. That would make more sense IMO than some randoms murdering Jags just because he was annoying. Maybe Ravi tried to use Jags to get information on Kheerat, like he did with Phil, but Jags refused?
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Home and Away's Justin Morgan receives bad news after Theo Poulos drama
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan must face the consequences of his recent cheating drama in today's first-look episode in the UK (August 8). Justin recently crossed the line by writing an assignment for Leah Patterson's nephew Theo Poulos, who's studying to be...
New Big Brother reboot on ITV will ‘launch in May at massive new house on airfield’
Im really happy its going back to the old start time of May. hopefully its 12 or 13 weeks like the ch4 days and runs all through summer to August. That's just a re-hash of the alleged "insider" story from a day or two ago,. ITV already confirmed it will...
What is it with Corrie not seeing the potential with certain characters?
Recently, I was sorry to see Jamie Kenna make his final appearance as Phill on Corrie. The character could easily have been just a plot device to bring Fiz and Tyrone back together (drearily predictable, I know), but Kenna made the role his own with what little he was given. For a start, there was a genuine chemistry between him and Alan Halsall and it could genuinely have made for a very endearing bromance. I also liked Phill with Fiz as it felt like a very mature direction to take the latter in after Tyrone's betrayal with Alina. This aside, the character has humour, pathos and vulnerability. It's a crying shame that the show couldn't see what he actually brought to the show as a character in his own right.
Prey (streaming on Disney+)
Slightly surprised Disney didn't put this into cinemas, its not like they have a huge amount of other releases lined up for the coming weeks. Anyway I liked the idea of setting it amongst a Native American tribe - but found it jarring that most the time they just spoke American English, would have been a lot more atmospheric if they had spoken a native American dialect. This was confounded by the French characters all speaking in French,
Things you remember seeing on TV that were very shocking at the time.
Oliver Reed on a Channel 4 show called After dark. It was a show that started at about 12am. and went on till about 3am. It was set in a black studio with a few Chesterfield sofas, a table in the middle and lots of drink and nibles for people to help themselfs to. There would be a topic to talk about and a lot of proffesors,scientist,jernalists etc talking about it. One show had the actor Oliver Reed on it. God knows why but with the drink freely flowing you can guess why he was on. I forget the topic that night. But all of a sudden Oliver went over and kissed a middle aged proffesor with long grey hair and glasses. Then it went to an ad break. I went to the toilet. When I got back there was an old black and white short film about coal mining on. After it finished the show started again and it was with out Oliver.
Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.
Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
Vera, new episodes ?
According to this, Australia will get the rest of S11 before the UK. Strange. I don't remember this happening often. It'll be worse once Itv X starts. Think that Noele Gordon thing with Helena Bonham Carter will premier first on that & terrestrial Itv won't see it for some time?
Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca
Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
DS Soap and articles
Anyone else find it annoying with DS soap articles lately? It's one error after another. I think DS needs new journalism. For example, check this article out from EastEnders, but it contains spoilers for next week, it states, EastEnders is on Monday, but it's not on Monday, it's back Tuesday. I am sure DS are being lazy, either the mods don't know EastEnders isn't on till Tuesday, or it's just being lazy.
Noel’s House party Saturday BBC 4
Just caught this while seeing what’s on …… takes me back. Can’t see a date when it was first broadcast, wonder if the “ phone in numbers “ they’ve just shown are still valid 😆. Virgin Media guide says it was first aired...
The Blacklist season 10 release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Blacklist spoilers follow. The Blacklist's combination of twist-filled scripts, fast-paced direction, and brilliant performances has kept it going as strong today as it did when it first aired back in 2013, so it's not surprising that NBC renewed the crime thriller for another season. But what can we expect...
Never heard of them? Get on Google!
Apparently Dan Walker is getting fed up of the now legendary comments of "Never heard of them" when a celeb gets announced and simply says just do some research as it isn't hard these days. There have been times where someone has joined that I may not know espeially if...
Corrie 08/08/22: You're Just A Nuisance
How do you feel about Millie Gibson (Kelly Neelan leaving) Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. Kelly's appalled to...
'Claim to Fame': Exposed 'Domfather' on being 'betrayed,' where she and Logan stand now
Al Sharpton's daughter Dominique Sharpton became known as "The Domfather" on ABC's "Claim to Fame." But being such a threat put a target on her back.
EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?
1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
