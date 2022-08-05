Website Traffic Predicts Yelp’s Q2 Beat; Shares Up 14%

Read on www.tipranks.com
Related
tipranks.com
Marathon Digital Stock Takes Huge Impairment Charge; Misses Earnings Estimate
Marathon Digital misses earnings expectations as production increase can’t offset falling bitcoin price. Marathon Digital (MARA) recently reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at -$1.75, which significantly missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.07. In the past seven quarters, Marathon Digital has beat estimates only one time. The significant loss can be attributed to the fall of bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price, which led to a $127.6 million impairment charge, along with expenses related to the company’s exit from the Hardin, MT facility.
tipranks.com
What Do TALK Stock’s Website Visit Trends Tell Investors?
Mental health solutions provider Talkspace has had more than its share of issues. However, ahead of its Q2 earnings release, its share prices are trending higher. Encouraging website visits in Q2 may have been a positive influence on Q2 performance. Increased website visits are a boon for online businesses. Investors...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s learn why SGFY, HKD, BYD, AMTD, and IS stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Healthcare platform...
tipranks.com
Coinbase Stock: Here’s What to Expect Tomorrow
TipRanks Website Traffic Tool portends that Cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global will likely report a weak second quarter tomorrow. Cryptocurrency exchange platform company Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. Based in the U.S., Coinbase Global provides end-to-end financial infrastructure...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Nvidia Stock Lowers Revenue Guidance; Shares Down 8.3%
Nvidia shares fell 8.3% on Monday after the company released preliminary financial results that saw revenue significantly miss expectations. On Monday, Nvidia (NVDA) released its preliminary financial results for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Revenue is expected to be $6.7 billion – a significant miss on the company’s previous guidance of $8.1 billion. Although sales are still up 3% on a year-over-year basis, the quarter-over-quarter comparison equates to a 19% decline. As a result, shares of NVDA fell over 8%.
tipranks.com
Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel’s chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes...
tipranks.com
Here’s What to Expect Ahead of Trade Desk’s Q2 Results
Technology company Trade Desk (TTD) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results tomorrow after the market closes. For Q2, the consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s earnings is pegged at $0.20 per share. This suggests a slight improvement over the earnings of $0.18 per share reported in the prior-year quarter. Trade Desk has consistently outperformed analysts’ EPS expectations in the past eight quarters.
tipranks.com
This Insider is Bulking up on Plant Green Stock
A top shareholder of the company has again purchased a sizeable portion of Planet Green. This is perhaps an indication that the stock is poised for some upside in the near term. Food products manufacturer Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG) recently revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Barrick Gold Rises on Solid Q2 Performance
Operational efficiency helped Barrick navigate the company through the various challenges that roiled the second quarter of 2022. Shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), one of the world’s largest gold and copper producers, rose 3% early Monday after it reported solid second-quarter results. Although the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed consensus estimates, the metrics declined year-over-year.
tipranks.com
Weekly Market Review: Small Gains Following Robust Jobs Data
Our weekly review of the market. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Our Stock of the Week is an Industrial name. U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday and the S&P 500 logged a fractional gain last week. Information Technology names led the way higher, while the Energy sector lagged.
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth Stock Recovers from Earnings Miss; Shares Up 15%
Investors were initially frowning on Canopy Growth’s disappointing Fiscal Q1 results, as the company struggled with higher costs and other challenges. However, the market seems to have moved on today, sparking an over 15% rally in CGC stock. Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) reported disappointing results for...
tipranks.com
Five hot British stocks backed by five-star analysts
We’ve picked out five British stocks backed by five-star TipRanks analysts, whose ratings consistently hit the mark. TipRanks is all about bringing together expert advice from around the world on the best stocks to buy – and we’ve picked five British stocks tipped by some of the top analysts with an interest in the UK.
tipranks.com
Palantir Stock Had a Great Fall. TipRanks’ Data Foreshadowed It.
Palantir (PLTR) did poorly in its Q2 earnings results, which were released earlier today. It had dropped more than 14.6% in pre-market trading, as investors react to the results. The stock carried these losses into regular trading hours. This is the third consecutive quarter in which PLTR has missed earnings....
tipranks.com
Why Is CVS-Signify Deal a Win-Win for Both?
From finding the right fit to enhancing technological capabilities, a deal between CVS and Signify provides the companies exactly what they had been looking for. Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) intends to add Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), a healthcare technology company, to its portfolio, according to a Wall Street Journal report. A deal, if reached, between the two healthcare companies would be a win-win situation for both.
tipranks.com
Avast’s stock skyrockets as merger with NortonLifeLock gets green light
Cybersecurity firm Avast’s share price jumped by 44% after the UK regulator approved its merger with rival firm NortonLifeLock in an $8 billion deal. Czech-based cybersecurity firm Avast (GB:AVST) and U.S.-based NortonLifeLock (Nasdaq:NLOK) have received the go-ahead for their merger which will see both companies combine in a cash and stock transaction valued at around $8.6 billion.
tipranks.com
Will Amazon Rise on iRobot Acquisition?
To expand its product offerings in the home devices market, Amazon has agreed to buy iRobot. The deal will also be beneficial for iRobot’s shareholders. Online retail giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is ready to acquire iRobot, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRBT), an expert in manufacturing robotic vacuum cleaners. A definitive merger agreement was signed between the parties on Aug 5, 2022, giving hope to Amazon investors that Amazon stock will rise.
tipranks.com
Tesla Is Miles Ahead of the Competition, Says Analyst
If you really want to explore the inner workings of a car company, there can be no better way than to get on the factory floor. That’s just what Canaccord’s George Gianarikas did when trying to see under the hood of Tesla (TSLA). The analyst took a tour...
Comments / 0