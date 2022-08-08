ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong deadline set as Chelsea and Brighton agree Marc Cucurella transfer

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The new Premier League season gets underway tonight as Arsenal head to Crystal Palace - but transfer business is far from done and several clubs will hope to conclude deals before the weekend fixtures. Chief among them is Chelsea, in the running for at least three players right now, while their dealings with Barcelona could shape much of the rest of the window in England and around Europe.

Frenkie de Jong has had a deadline set for him to decide whether or not he’ll accept a departure from the Camp Nou, with Chelsea and Manchester United both hoping he’ll sign for them, while Bernardo Silva could be the replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City. Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya, but Cesar Azpilicueta won’t be doing so after signing a new deal with the Blues . They’re also chasing Wesley Fofana from Leicester and have agreed the transfer of Marc Cucurella .

The Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, so they could be busy in the next few weeks with incomings too, while Wolves are trying to sign Hwang Ui-jo to boost their forward line and Leeds want at least one attacker too, with Cody Gakpo and Martin Terrier both linked.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.

The Independent

Is Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Uefa Super Cup

Eintracht Frankfurt seem likely to have the greater support, if somewhat less of an illustrious history, when they take on Real Madrid in the Uefa Super Cup on Wednesday.The teams meet in Helsinki as the winners of last year’s two main European competitions: Real beat Liverpool in the Champions League final, while Eintracht saw off Rangers on penalties in the Europa League final.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Real Madrid play Eintracht Frankfurt in the Uefa Super CupWhile the Bundesliga side have already sold out their ticket allocation from Uefa - Real requested fewer than 2,000 in...
UEFA
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: PSG agree terms with Real Madrid target Fabian Ruiz

The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Fabian Ruiz set for PSG move. Paris Saint-Germain are one step closer to strengthening their...
MLS
The Independent

Timo Werner completes £25million move back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea

Timo Werner has completed his £25million move back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea.The Germany forward thanked Chelsea’s fans for voicing their support despite the battles for top form that he faced in west London.Werner has been in Germany in the last few days to put the finishing touches to his move back to Leipzig, the club he left for Chelsea in 2020.Chelsea paid £54million for Werner in 2020, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media....
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga

As Barcelona continues to make a mess of its financial situation, fans have seemingly taken it upon themselves to force players out of the club. Frenkie de Jong was subject to some cruel treatment from Barca fans ahead of training on Wednesday. When he arrived at the facilities for team practice, fans were seen shouting […] The post Frenkie de Jong receives sickening treatment from Barcelona fans amid contract saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester United chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Adrien Rabiot deal

What the papers sayJuventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Timo Werner thanks ‘special’ Chelsea fans as return to RB Leipzig confirmed

Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans as his move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.The Germany forward returns to the Bundesliga club - the club he left for Chelsea back in 2020 - in a deal understood be worth £25million.Chelsea paid £54million for Werner, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media. “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.“At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Frenkie de Jong's agents arrive in Barcelona ahead of crunch talks

Frenkie de Jong's agents have arrived in Barcelona amid continued uncertainty over the midfielder's future at the club, with Manchester United and Chelsea still pursuing his signing. Ali Dursun and Hasan Cetinkaya, who also represent Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite, flew into the city on Wednesday and are expected to hold...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Adrien Rabiot’s agent wants high commission and signing-on fee from Manchester United

Manchester United have been asked to shell out a ridiculous amount of agent fees and signing-on fee if they are to land Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer from Juventus. Rabiot is currently United’s biggest priority transfer in order to strengthen their midfield options after their awful start to the Premier League season resulting in a defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cody Gakpo: Manchester United interested in PSV Eindhoven winger

Manchester United are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his attacking options.United are yet to hold talks with either Gakpo’s representatives or PSV but their interest in the player is known.The 23-year-old becomes the latest name to be linked with Old Trafford as Ten Hag seeks to strengthen his squad in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.Gakpo is a right-footed winger who has predominantly played on the left for PSV, who are managed by former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.The Netherlands international is expected to be involved in PSV's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd end Marko Arnautovic interest as Timo Werner confirms Chelsea exit

The new Premier League season is underway but the transfer window looks to be the main attraction for many with Manchester United likely to dominate the headlines over the last few weeks after their loss to Brighton leaving Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements. Realistic targets include Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic, while Guido Rodriguez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Cody Gakpo continue to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, which rumbles on, and Manchester United and Chelsea remain strongly linked to the Barcelona midfielder....
PREMIER LEAGUE
