Law

bloomberglaw.com

Celebrity Cruise Workers Avoid Arbitration in Imprisonment Case

Celebrity Cruise employees asserting they were unlawfully imprisoned for 58 days aboard a ship won’t have to arbitrate their claims against the line after an Eleventh Circuit ruling. A Celebrity Cruises Inc. ship docked in San Diego in March 2020 with only crewmembers on board and no passenger cruises...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Adventist.com Owner Can’t Attack Church’s Mark, Fed. Cir. Says

Domain-seller Philanthropist.com couldn’t petition to cancel the General Conference Corp. of Seventh-Day Adventists’ “Adventist” trademark registration just because it owned adventist.com and received a legal threat, the Federal Circuit affirmed. Philanthropist.com said its economic interest in the mark—combined with a cease and desist letter from GCCSDA...
RELIGION
Two Ex-Pilgrim’s Execs Dropped From Criminal Price-Fixing Case

DOJ drops price-fixing charges against two of four defendants. Dismissals follow DOJ loss in related chicken industry antitrust case. The US Justice Department dropped price-fixing charges against two former Pilgrim’s Pride executives in a case targeting alleged antitrust violations in the chicken industry. Justice, in a filing Friday in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tesla Hire of Top Securities Lawyer Advances Legal Team Shakeup

HPE’s Derek Windham tapped to oversee corporate, securities law. Addition came amid departure of two other deputy general counsel. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. in-house lawyer to be its new head of corporate governance legal, building on the flurry of changes it has made within its law department this year.
BUSINESS
Roberto Clemente’s Sons Hit Puerto Rico With Trademark Lawsuit

Roberto Clemente’s children say Puerto Rico infringed their trademark rights by issuing a commemorative license plate bearing the name and likeness of the deceased MLB legend, in a complaint filed in federal court on the island. Plaintiffs Roberto Clemente Jr., Luis Roberto Clemente, and Roberto Enrique Clemente say the...
MLB

