ENSHRINEMENT WEEK: Saturday Parade, Enshrinement, Concert

High School Football on 1480 WHBC – 78 years and counting! MORE than just the Game!
Once again 1480 WHBC is your leader for everything high school football! It is our 78th year of providing Stark County with the best coverage around. Not only coverage of games on Fridays and Saturdays (and sometimes Thursdays!) but The Aultcare Stadium Show is the best way for you to get ready on Friday nights. Add the Hammersmith Insurance Scoreboard Show, our simulcast on Mix 94.1, our weekly Autlcare TV Game of the Week and the WHBCSports.com Stream Game of the Week and oh the choices! Plus a new program on Saturday mornings call Saturday Morning Huddle. Details to come! Check our schedules below – subject to change – and then head over to our sports website for all the fun! See you at the 50 yard line!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
Brothers Matt and Shawn Everhart offers various programs customized to each individual clients’ goals at their training facility at 1732 Deerfield N, Dalton. DALTON Whether one wants to lose weight, get in shape, train for a particular sport or activity, or improve overall health, two brothers who opened a training facility in Dalton want to help everyone realize their goals.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Looking for something fun to do? The first weekend of August is chock full of possibilities including fairs, festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and more. The hardest part might be narrowing it down to one, two or three options. So, here are 23 possibilities to choose from. The...
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in Ohio
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former Jail
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
If one of your favorite comfort food are some nice fries paired with a juicy burger then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger spots in Cleveland where you can treat yourself to some delicious burgers. So if you happen to live in Cleveland or its surroundings and you have never been to any of these places, call your friends, and go visit them. Once you taste the food at any of these burger spots, you'll want to keep going back for more, that's for sure. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Louisville and some of the villages in Stark County are seeing mosquito spraying by the Stark County Health Department this week. ▪ SPRAYING WILL TAKE PLACE AFTER 8:00 PM ON THE SCHEDULED DATES. ▪ IN CASE OF RAIN, HIGH WINDS, OR...
AKRON and OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From ODOT, the Route 224 Westbound ramp to I-77 South at the big Akron interchange is closing on Monday, with closure continuing until late September. And from the Stark County Engineer’s Office, Broadway Avenue is closing Monday just north...
Jackkeem Manigault, 17, has been missing since May 2 from Youngstown.
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
