Power returns in Calhoun County following Wednesday storms, Consumers expects full restoration on Friday

Barry Co. sheriff, others could face charges for taking tabulators
Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf and eight others could face charges in connection to their actions after the 2020 election of President Joe Biden after an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, the Detroit News reports.
Benton Harbor residents: Pick up bottled water at these locations (Aug. 9–16)
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has released the latest schedule for bottled-water distribution in the city of Benton Harbor.
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Single block of Wildwood Avenue to close in Jackson through August
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A single block of Wildwood Avenue in Jackson will be closed through the end of August. The single block closed is between Steward Avenue and Lydia Street. City officials said the closure is due to a water main replacement. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and...
wkar.org
Eaton County officials hope Crandell Park upgrades encourage more residents outdoors
Officials in Eaton County are hoping upgrades in Crandell Park will make the park more accessible to visitors, along with encouraging residents to spend more time outdoors. Crandell Park is the county’s newest recreation area and is fairly undeveloped. County officials are working on building a two and a...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo’s DePerno says voting machine allegations “are totally garbage”
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno of Kalamazoo said this morning allegations he is involved in a conspiracy to hack into and manipulate voting machines “are totally garbage.”. DePerno’s comments came in an interview with Michigan’s Big Show’s Michael Patrick Shiels Monday,...
wincountry.com
Calhoun County mobile recycling center pilot program to start next month.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Calhoun County will begin a new mobile recycling center pilot program in September. The County received a 2020 EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grant to purchase a truck and recycling trailer for use in rural townships to increase recycling access. Based on data collected from use...
More than 80% of Benton Harbor lead lines replaced
Governor Whitmer visited Benton Harbor on Sunday to meet with homeowners and see the progress made on replacing the city’s lead service lines (LSLs).
38-Year-Old Tyrel Caldwell Killed In A Vehicle Crash In Jackson (Jackson, MI)
The police reported a vehicle crash near the northern Jackson City limits on Cooper Street and Porter Street at about 6:45 a.m. Friday. The victim, 38-year-old Tyrel Caldwell, from Portage, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WILX-TV
Wet roadways for Monday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives an update on our rain chances this Monday and if we will see thunderstorms soon. Plus the temperatures start to dip away from the warmer 80s into the upper 70s for the rest of the week. ALMANAC INFORMATION for...
wincountry.com
UPDATE: South Haven police reports victims pulled from Lake Michigan Monday have died
UPDATE TO EARLIER STORY: SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – South Haven police have announced that the two people pulled from Lake Michigan earlier on Monday have died. A 22 year old male from Novi, MI, and a 21 year old female from Columbus, MI, were reported in the water on South Beach Monday afternoon around 12:30 pm.
wkzo.com
Cass County accident injures one, remains under investigation
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Cass County authorities continue to look into an one-vehicle accident that occurred early Monday morning. Deputies were called to Grange St. in Mason Township, and found that a car driven by 47 year old Devine Stoner of South Bend, IN, had left the road and struck a tree that was in the roadway.
30-Year-Old Man Dead In A Single Vehicle Crash In Martin Township (Plainwell, MI)
On Sunday afternoon, a 30-year-old Plainwell area man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Allegan County Martin Township. The wreck was responded to around 5:16 p.m. by Allegan County Sheriff Deputies, Michigan State Police, and Plainwell [..]
Kent County Kids in Need of Shoes Can Get Them For Free This Month
Do you know a child in need of shoes for the upcoming school year? Grand Rapids non-profit, In the Image is hosting it's free shoe giveaway this month. For the 26th year, In the Image is supplying new shoes to kids in Kent County. In the Image is a free-of-charge thrift store.
WWMT
Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
WWMTCw
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fugitives arrested at Waverly Twp address
WAVERLY TWP. – Two people wanted by authorities, one for a parole violation and the other, felony larceny, were arrested early Monday morning, July 25, in Waverly Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott said Sheriff’s...
jtv.tv
Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown
Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
Owosso man shot by Michigan State Police trooper Thursday identified
Ricky Potter, 39, was shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper on Aug. 4. Potter is still in the hospital, but he is alert and stable.
