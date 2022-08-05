Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Read on www.ontownmedia.com
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
NuZee Prices $3.4 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
PLANO, Texas, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading U.S. producer and co-packer of single serve coffee formats, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.82 per share, resulting in anticipated gross proceeds to NuZee of approximately $3.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ("Global Blood" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GBT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $68.50 in cash for each share of Global Blood common stock owned. The transaction is valued at approximately $5.4 billion.
Sycomp Recognized on the 2022 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List
CRN® Pays Tribute to Leading IT Solution Providers for Exceptional Sales Performance. FOSTER CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycomp, announced today that it has earned a prestigious spot on the 2022 Fast Growth 150 list, published annually by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®. The CRN Fast Growth 150 list recognizes the fastest-growing North American IT solution providers and technology integrators for significant sales growth—driven by forward-thinking business strategy, strong technology know-how, and services prowess—demonstrated over the previous two years.
Wellness Tourism Market to grow by USD 327.56 Bn, increase in mental illness to boost market growth, Accor SA and Cal A Vie Health Spa emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Wellness Tourism Market, operating under the Consumer Discretionary market. The latest report expects the market to register an incremental growth of USD 327.56 billion, at a CAGR of 7.55% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented, and...
The Root Brands: Global Growth to 67 Countries
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOT is a nutritional supplement company that has a mission to support and enhance overall health, wellness, and greatness globally. Root is founded on the dedication to provide everyone with the knowledge and solutions to tackle some of the biggest health challenges we face today. Root combined the most brilliant minds with a philanthropic purpose to create a unique journey towards health and happiness for everyone worldwide. Root's mission as a health and wellness company is to provide simple, yet effective solutions for getting to the "root" of your health problems. Root is committed to providing alternative approaches that help people feel empowered and capable to take charge of their health.
CARLYLE ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP CHANGES
Kewsong Lee Steps Down as CEO and Member of the Board of Directors. Bill Conway, Co-Founder, current Non-Executive Co-Chairman and former Co-CEO, to Serve as Interim CEO. Board Forms Search Committee to Identify Permanent Successor. New Office of the CEO Established to Support Seamless Transition. NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Aug....
