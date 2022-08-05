Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Read on www.ontownmedia.com
Related
NASDAQ
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Beat
Biohaven Pharmaceutical BHVN incurred a loss of $6.21 per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.79. The company had reported a loss of $3.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation and a few other non-cash expenses) in the second...
Recap: Cabot Q3 Earnings
Cabot CBT reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cabot beat estimated earnings by 10.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.56. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same period last...
NASDAQ
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Rise Y/Y
Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) delivered second-quarter 2022 operating earnings of $9.3 billion, which increased 38.8% year over year. The increase was driven by higher earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy, as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing businesses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Berkshire Hathaway Inc....
Monday.Com: Q2 Earnings Insights
Monday.Com MNDY reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Monday.Com reported an EPS of $-0.33. Revenue was up $53.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recap: Lipocine Q2 Earnings
Lipocine LPCN reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Lipocine reported in-line EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $500 thousand from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
This Dividend Stock Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
The company's resilience during the pandemic and the current economic downturn makes its dividend safe.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
This Dividend Stock Just Bought $520 Million of its Own Shares -- Should You Buy Too?
Waste Management's business might be boring, but what it's doing for shareholders is quite exciting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7% to 11.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.
tipranks.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Are markets down, or up? Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. Put shortly, the last few weeks have been good for investors.
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed a net $3.8 billion into stocks last quarter - and slashed its spending on buybacks to $1 billion
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported second-quarter earnings on Saturday. The investor's company was less active in the stock market and slowed its share buybacks. Berkshire posted double-digit increases in revenues and operating income. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a strong performance from its operating businesses, less activity in the stock...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paging Peter Lynch: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy This August
Take a look at the world around you for three stock ideas for your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q4 Earnings, Revenues Miss Mark
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII reported a loss of 25 cents per share for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 compared with a loss of 14 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 22 cents. Our projection of Q4 loss per share...
Recap: Masonite International Q2 Earnings
Masonite International DOOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Masonite International beat estimated earnings by 4.03%, reporting an EPS of $2.58 versus an estimate of $2.48. Revenue was up $99.46 million from the same...
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.
Earnings Outlook For Dare Bioscience
Dare Bioscience DARE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-08-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Dare Bioscience will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Dare Bioscience bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Digital Turbine Q1 Earnings
Digital Turbine APPS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Digital Turbine beat estimated earnings by 8.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.35. Revenue was down $23.98 million from the same...
Take Two Investors Pull Back On Q1 Earnings: Company Updates Guidance With Zynga Acquisition, Highlights 'Strong' Video Game Pipeline
Video game company Take-Two Interactive Inc TTWO reported first quarter financial results after the market close Monday. Here are the key highlights for investors. What Happened: Take Two reported first-quarter GAAP net revenue of $1.1 billion, up 36% year-over-year. Net bookings were $1 billion in the first quarter, up 41% year-over-year.
Blink Charging Shares Slide On Q2 Results, Loss Widens
Blink Charging Co BLNK reported second-quarter revenue growth of 164% year-over-year to $11.49 million, beating the consensus of $8.6 million. Product Sales increased 170% Y/Y to $8.8 million, primarily driven by increased sales of commercial chargers, DC fast chargers, and residential chargers. Service Revenues increased 154% Y/Y to $2.2 million,...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
Holbrook, NY
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.https://www.ontownmedia.com
Comments / 0