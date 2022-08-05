ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Commonwealth Games: George Miller becomes oldest medallist as Scotland win bowls gold

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
SPORTS
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish

England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
SPORTS
BBC

Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
WORLD
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon issues cost of living warning to Boris Johnson

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to Boris Johnson to request an "emergency meeting" over the cost of living crisis. Ms Sturgeon has asked that a scheduled meeting with the prime minister should be brought forward due to the "fast deteriorating" situation. She told the PM only the UK government...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Brett
Person
George Miller
Person
Louis Ridout
Person
Iain Mclean
BBC

Horniman Museum to return 72 artefacts to Nigeria

A London museum says it has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin. The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government. Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and...
AFRICA
BBC

Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears

A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Gold Medallist#Bbc Iplayer#Red Button#Bbc Sport#The B2 B3
BBC

Queen to interrupt Balmoral stay to meet new prime minister

The Queen will interrupt her annual stay in Balmoral in Scotland so she can hold an audience with the incoming new prime minister, says Buckingham Palace. The winner of the Conservative leadership battle is due to be announced on 5 September, when the Queen would usually be in Scotland. But...
POLITICS
BBC

Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence

Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
CELEBRATIONS
BBC

Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election

Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Archie Battersbee 'fought until the end', says mum after son dies

Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old who had been at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, has died. His mother, Hollie Dance, said: "Such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end." She said she was "the proudest mum in the world" as...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Lambeth Conference: Welby unites bishops with compromise on sexuality

A mood of unity and self-satisfaction is prevalent at the end of this rare gathering of more than 650 Anglican bishops - they had come from all over the world, many from Africa where Anglican Christianity is growing at its fastest. The Lambeth Conference is the once-a-decade meeting of bishops...
RELIGION
BBC

Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game

A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday. Dillon Quirke, 24, was carried off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time. The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy