Commonwealth Games: George Miller becomes oldest medallist as Scotland win bowls gold

Commonwealth Games: England denied dramatic relay gold by disqualification
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England were denied a dramatic 4x400m Commonwealth relay gold after officials ruled they committed...
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
Rugby star Gareth Thomas sued after ex-partner gets HIV
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions captain Gareth Thomas has been accused of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to a previous partner, according to High Court legal papers. Ian Baum has alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status, "failing to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on.
Nicola Sturgeon issues cost of living warning to Boris Johnson
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has written to Boris Johnson to request an "emergency meeting" over the cost of living crisis. Ms Sturgeon has asked that a scheduled meeting with the prime minister should be brought forward due to the "fast deteriorating" situation. She told the PM only the UK government...
Commonwealth Games: Ozzy Osbourne surprise appearance headlines Birmingham 2022 closing ceremony
Legendary Birmingham rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance to bring the curtain down on a hugely successful Commonwealth Games in fabulous fashion. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath received a rapturous ovation from the 30,000 capacity crowd at the Alexander Stadium as they provided a fitting climax to a star-studded closing ceremony.
Horniman Museum to return 72 artefacts to Nigeria
A London museum says it has agreed to return to Nigeria artefacts looted in the 19th Century from the Kingdom of Benin. The Horniman Museum said ownership of 72 objects would be transferred to the Nigerian government. Items include 12 brass plaques, known as Benin Bronzes, a brass cockerel and...
National Bank Open: Serena Williams beats Nuria Parrizas Diaz for first singles win in over a year
Serena Williams claimed her first singles win in 14 months as she beat Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto. The American great, 40, showed glimpses of her vintage ball striking in a 6-3 6-4 victory over the world number 57.
Rio Ferdinand: Fan made racist gesture at pundit, court hears
A football fan directed racist and offensive abuse at pundit Rio Ferdinand, including making a monkey gesture, a court has heard. Jamie Arnold is accused of threatening or abusive behaviour at a match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux on 23 May last year. Former player Ferdinand said...
Queen to interrupt Balmoral stay to meet new prime minister
The Queen will interrupt her annual stay in Balmoral in Scotland so she can hold an audience with the incoming new prime minister, says Buckingham Palace. The winner of the Conservative leadership battle is due to be announced on 5 September, when the Queen would usually be in Scotland. But...
Telford: Four generations celebrate Jamaica's independence
Four generations of a family combined celebrating 60 years of Jamaican independence with the 94th birthday of a relative. Grandfather Leslie Beaumont came to the UK as part of the Windrush generation. On Saturday he danced, played dominos and ate traditional food at an independence event put on by community...
Labour: Kim Howells warns party could 'easily lose' general election
Former foreign office minister Kim Howells has warned Labour could easily lose the next general election. Dr Howells, who was in both Tony Blair and Gordon Brown's governments, said the cost of living crisis and rail strikes could cause the party problems. The former Pontypridd MP said UK party leader...
Archie Battersbee 'fought until the end', says mum after son dies
Archie Battersbee, the 12-year-old who had been at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and doctors, has died. His mother, Hollie Dance, said: "Such a beautiful little boy, and he fought right until the very end." She said she was "the proudest mum in the world" as...
Lambeth Conference: Welby unites bishops with compromise on sexuality
A mood of unity and self-satisfaction is prevalent at the end of this rare gathering of more than 650 Anglican bishops - they had come from all over the world, many from Africa where Anglican Christianity is growing at its fastest. The Lambeth Conference is the once-a-decade meeting of bishops...
Dillon Quirke: Tipperary hurler dies after collapsing mid-game
A Tipperary hurler has died after collapsing during a county senior championship game on Friday. Dillon Quirke, 24, was carried off the field at Semple Stadium in Thurles just before half time. The match was stopped as Mr Quirke's Clonoulty/Rossmore teammates, opponents Kilruane and the Knights of Malta attended to...
