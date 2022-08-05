ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty Experts Say These Are The Best Oils For Growing Thicker And Fuller Brows

Thin, overplucked eyebrows are a thing of the past. While they may have been all the rage 20 years ago, it’s safe to say that the healthy, full variety has been the coveted look for some time now. While this is great news for people with naturally thick eyebrows, not all of us have been blessed with those genetics—and some of us are still recovering from over-plucking in our younger days. Luckily, there’s still hope! There are plenty of ways to naturally give your brows a boost. One of the most tried and true methods is using natural oils. But which ones really work?

To discover the best oils you can apply every night to promote thicker, fuller eyebrows, we spoke to licensed esthetician Eugenia Garnes. She gave us a list of her top 3 go-to products: castor oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil. Read about them all below!

1. Castor Oil

If you've ever looked into lash or brow growth serums, you've probably come across a lot of products that contain castor oil; Garnes says this is perhaps the most well-known solution. And that's for a good reason! Applying castor oil to your brows is a great way to promote thicker, fuller, faster growth. This is because, as Garnes explains, the oil is "rich in omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E." Both of these nutrients work together to nourish the hair follicles on your eyebrows in order to allow them to grow healthily. Perfect!

2. Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil is another ultra-hydrating oil that can do wonders not only for the health of your skin, but also for your hair growth. Garnes notes that this is partly due to the fact that this beloved beauty ingredient "closely resembles the natural oils produced by the skin." For this same reason, it's a perfect option for anyone dealing with a sensitive complexion, because you're unlikely to run into any negative affects—and it's also a fantastic natural product. Additionally, since jojoba oil is so hydrating, it will allow the skin and hair on your brows to stay moisturized, which, as Garnes explains, will prevent them from "becoming dry and brittle," which is one major factor that can typically slow growth.

3. Coconut Oil

Third on Garnes' list of the best oils for thicker, fuller brow growth is the ever-popular coconut oil. That's right: it isn't just great for cooking! In fact, this is a highly common beauty ingredient when it comes to both hair and skincare products thanks to its ability to hydrate and provide essential nutrients that your body (including your brows) loves. "Coconut oil is packed with antioxidants and fatty acids that help to condition and strengthen the hairs," Garnes points out. Nice! We have that right in our kitchen, too!

So, there you have it: getting your brows into fantastic shape doesn't have to be a complicated process involving expensive products. In fact, some of the best ingredients to make them grow thicker and fuller are probably right in your own home. How should you use them, though? It's super easy! For best results, apply one of these oils to the brows before bed and leave it on overnight," Garnes concludes. It really is as simple as that!

