ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Crypto Investors Are Accumulating These Digital Assets As Market Hits ‘Wall of Worry’: Analytics Firm Santiment

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dailyhodl.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Asset#Cryptocurrency#Market Intelligence#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Polygon
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
CNBC

JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad

On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy