Planned Parenthood asks state Supreme Court to take abortion case

Read on www.wemu.org
Related
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
Donald Trump's Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis as CPAC Straw Poll Released
The results were announced before Trump took the state at the conference in Dallas, Texas.
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reports: Alex Jones' phone records have been given to House panel investigating Jan. 6
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A lawyer representing parents who sued Infowars podcast host Alex Jones has given a House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol some two years' worth of the right-wing conspiracy theorist's text messages. The trove of phone data was handed over to the...
Comments / 0