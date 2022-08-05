Natel Energy: Making Hydropower Plants More Fish-Friendly and Sustainable

Nearly half of all vaccines produced go to waste. This is because transporting them to diverse regions of the world involves many logistical challenges. Another major factor is that most vaccines require strict temperature regulation from the manufacturing line to injection into a human arm. Maintaining a constant temperature along the cold (supply) chain can be a challenging feat in the best of circumstances. Moreover, in Sub-Saharan Africa and other developing regions, for example, limited transport infrastructure and unreliable electricity service compound the already immense challenges of delivering viable vaccines.

