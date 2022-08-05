Natel Energy: Making Hydropower Plants More Fish-Friendly and Sustainable

Read on scitechdaily.com
A New Source of Renewable Energy: Breaking Down Plant Matter
These chemical tools can access plant-based renewable energy, which might reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. There has never been a more pressing need for scientists to discover paths to products and fuels that are truly renewable given the growing prices of energy and the quickly emerging impacts of burning fossil fuels on the global climate.
Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids
University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
Salt Might Be the Key to Extraterrestrial Life
New research suggests that salt might be critical to life on Earth and beyond. The composition of the atmosphere, particularly the abundance of greenhouse gases, has an impact on the Earth’s climate. Purdue University researchers led by Stephanie Olson, assistant professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences, have discovered that the presence of salt in seawater can also have a significant impact on the habitability of Earth and other planets.
Not Just Bread and Beer: Microbes Can Ferment Carbon Dioxide To Make Fuel
Scientists Mapped Out a “Bicyclic Carbon Fixation” Pathway for Speeding Up Gas Fermentation in Specialized Bacteria. Bakers ferment the dough for a well-risen loaf of bread. Likewise, brewers ferment wheat and barley for a smooth, malty glass of beer. And as nature’s foremost bakers and brewers, some microbes can do even more. In fact, certain species of bacteria ferment carbon dioxide (CO2) gas to make their own nutrients of choice. This could be leveraged to help energize our world.
Sinema meets with regional water officials to talk about $4B in Colorado River drought aid
HOOVER DAM — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema introduced a new water advisory council at Hoover Dam on Monday to discuss how to spend $4 billion in water and drought aid included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The $4 billion is meant to stave off the worst effects of drought across the Colorado River system, which is suffering from overuse and two decades of drought exacerbated by climate change. ...
Rejuvenation Research: Can Infusions of “Young” Blood Increase Lifespan?
In a new study, young and old mice were surgically joined such that they shared blood circulation for three months. According to the results, the old mice did not significantly benefit in terms of lifespan. On the other hand, the young mice that were exposed to blood from old animals had significantly decreased lifespan compared to mice that shared blood with other young mice. The study was published on July 22 in the peer-reviewed journal Rejuvenation Research.
Ancient Source of Oxygen for Life Discovered Hidden Deep in the Earth’s Crust
Scientists at Newcastle University have discovered a source of oxygen deep in the Earth’s crust that may have influenced the evolution of life before the advent of photosynthesis. The pioneering research project uncovered a mechanism that can generate hydrogen peroxide from rocks during the movement of geological faults. The...
Reducing Air Pollution Can Actually Increase Ozone Pollution and Worsen Health
Researchers at the University of York have figured out why lowering particle pollution in certain developing nations causes an increase in surface ozone pollution, which has detrimental effects on human health, ecosystems, and agriculture. Researchers at the University of York have figured out why, in certain growing countries, lowering particle...
Russians Building a Satellite-Blinding Laser – An Expert Explains the Ominous Technology
According to a recent report in The Space Review, Russia is building a new ground-based laser facility for interfering with satellites orbiting overhead. The basic idea is simple: flooding the optical sensors of other nations’ spy satellites with laser light to dazzle them. Laser technology has evolved to the...
Extending the Shelf Life of Vaccines – Like “Tupperware” for Proteins
Nearly half of all vaccines produced go to waste. This is because transporting them to diverse regions of the world involves many logistical challenges. Another major factor is that most vaccines require strict temperature regulation from the manufacturing line to injection into a human arm. Maintaining a constant temperature along the cold (supply) chain can be a challenging feat in the best of circumstances. Moreover, in Sub-Saharan Africa and other developing regions, for example, limited transport infrastructure and unreliable electricity service compound the already immense challenges of delivering viable vaccines.
Polio in New York – An Infectious Disease Doctor Explains
On July 21, 2022, New York state health officials announced the first case of polio in the U.S. since 2013. The U.S. resident, who is suffering from muscle weakness and paralysis had not been vaccinated. Before safe and effective vaccines were invented in the mid-20th century, polio was a common...
Overcoming the “Impossible” With DNA to Building Superconductor That Could Transform Technology
Could let computers work at warp speed, save energy, and even make trains fly. Scientists have used DNA to overcome a nearly insurmountable obstacle to engineering materials that will revolutionize electronics. Published in the journal Science on July 28, the work was performed by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and their collaborators.
“Time Expansion” – Our Perception of Time Has Slowed
In the early stages of the epidemic, the majority of those who were confined to their homes said that they felt that time moved more slowly and that they felt lonely as a result. According to a report in the journal Science Advances, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how individuals...
Powerful Radio Pulses Originating Deep in the Cosmos Probe Hidden Matter Around Galaxies
Powerful cosmic radio pulses originating deep in the universe can be used to study hidden pools of gas cocooning nearby galaxies, according to a new study that was published last month in the journal Nature Astronomy. So-called fast radio bursts, or FRBs, are pulses of radio waves that typically originate...
Humanized Yeast: Scientists Create Yeast With Important Human Genes
Delft University of Technology scientists have created baker’s yeast with human muscle genes. Human muscle genes were successfully inserted into the DNA of baker’s yeast by biotechnologist Pascale Daran-Lapujade and her team at Delft University of Technology. For the first time, scientists have effectively inserted a crucial human characteristic into a yeast cell. Their research was recently published in the journal Cell Reports.
