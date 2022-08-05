A jury says InfoWars’ Alex Jones must pay 2 Sandy Hook parents more than $4 million

Read on www.witf.org
Republicans have long feuded with the mainstream media. Now many are shutting them out
I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion rights are affecting the Senate and governor primaries – the idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short: I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. Phone...
Pulitzer Prize winning historian and Pennsylvania native David McCullough has died
David McCullough was brought up in Pittsburgh, Pa., and studied English literature at Yale University. David McCullough has died. He was a bravura historian and public intellectual whose biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams won Pulitzer Prizes, and whose bestselling stories of American accomplishment were complemented by his work as a public television host and narrator for popular movies and documentaries, including Ken Burns’ The Civil War.
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, it’s open season on gun laws in Pennsylvania and across the country
The ruling also has come up in challenges to restrictions on gun possession for 18- to 20-year-olds in Texas and Pennsylvania. The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.
How the 2022 midterms strategy could change after the Kansas abortion vote
It was the first political test of voters' appetite for state abortion restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. On Tuesday, voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a ballot initiative that would have opened the door to significant abortion restrictions in the state. It was the first...
Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz touts American manufacturing, ‘burn pit’ bill, in visit to Western Pennsylvania
Oz voiced support for legislation that would provide health care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, Agent Orange and other carcinogens. Dr. Mehmet Oz, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visited the Pittsburgh region Tuesday to argue that government regulations disadvantage American businesses — and boost competitors such as China.
Philly sends $500,000 in emergency funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA
The ALF-PA was formed in 1985 after the Pennsylvania General Assembly cut Medicaid funding for abortion. Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but Mayor Jim Kenney said there are still financial obstacles facing people seeking an abortion. That’s why the city is sending $500,000 in funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA.
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Pa. Senate race: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
Correction: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Maggie MacDonald. In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out...
What questions would you ask Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor?
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Mastriano has a big social media presence, often talking with those who are friendly toward his policy views. But, the state senator from Franklin County is refusing to speak with most...
Federal grand jury to investigate Pa. State Police shooting of Monroe County teen
The police killing of a Monroe County teenager is under renewed scrutiny. A federal grand jury is now investigating the death of Christian Hall, the 19-year-old Chinese-American who was shot by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 30, 2020. The information was posted on Facebook and Instagram by the Hall family Monday.
Pa. adds a 4th county to ballot dispute as a candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
Pennsylvania’s mail voting law can stay in place, state Supreme Court rules
A lower appellate court earlier this year sided with Republican lawmakers, saying that permitting no-excuse mail voting required amending the state constitution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The state Supreme Court has...
What does Pa. Supreme Court ruling on mail-in voting mean?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state’s mail-in voting law will...
Pennsylvania’s Casey, Toomey on opposite sides of federal burn pit legislation
A bill that would expand health care coverage for military veterans impacted by toxic burn pits was rejected by Republican senators last week. The measure divided Pennsylvania’s two U.S. senators. Democrat Sen. Bob Casey urged Republicans to change their opposition to the measure that’s been hailed as the largest expansion of care in VA history.
What books are Central Pennsylvanians reading this summer?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. From time to time on Smart Talk, we form a panel to recommend...
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.
Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate
Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Three parties — the Keystone Party, the Libertarian Party and the Green Party — all have...
All of Pennsylvania’s GOP congressmen are endorsing Doug Mastriano for governor — except Brian Fitzpatrick
This isn’t the first time Fitzpatrick has split with the other Republicans on key votes and endorsements. All but one of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional members are endorsing their party’s candidate for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano. The outlier is Brian Fitzpatrick, who represents the 1st Congressional District...
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site in New Jersey
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank, rested for 245 years...
Energy Transfer held criminally responsible for damage from Mariner East pipeline construction
This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We’ll move quickly to correct the record and we’ll only point to the best information we have at the time. The state attorney general says...
