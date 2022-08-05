Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million

Read on delco.today
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
Entrepreneurs: Take Advantage of These Free SCORE Workshops in September
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free SCORE workshops and webinars in September. An in-person SCORE workshop takes place Sept. 1, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chester County Library, on how to start and operate a small business. You have come to the right place if...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Amish-Built Colonial in Media
A lovely Amish-built showcase colonial home with four bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Media. This fully upgraded and updated beautiful Amish Colonial is dramatically situated on 2.72 gorgeous acres on a quiet cul-de-sac that is within walking distance of Ridley Creek Park and Tyler Arboretum. It offers highly-coveted privacy and stunning views from every window.
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
1,800 Fall Flights Cut at Philly Airport by American Airlines
Image via Philadelphia International Airport. Labor shortages have forced American Airlines to cut more than 1,800 domestic flights in September and October at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High Interest Rates, Low Supply Become a Door Slammed Shut for Some Area Home Purchasers
Nsufficient supply + high demand = ongoing difficulties in the area's residential real estate market. The rising interest rates are chilling the hot residential real estate market, both regionally and nationally. The economics of new home ownership are becoming an issue, even among affluent shoppers, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
Delaware County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to BUCKSCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids, and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
Collar-County Calling: Revised Early Sept. Timeline will Usher in Area Code 835 Sooner Than Expected
Philadelphia’s collar counties are getting the newly-minted area code 835 sooner than expected. Cell phone fingers may have to acclimate to the new digits in pockets of the region on Sept. 2. Erin McCarthy connected with the details for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission previously voted...
The Foundation for Delaware County Helps with Chester Waterfront Project
Artist rendering of a revamped public waterfront park connecting the community to the Delaware River.Image via Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County has awarded a multi-year grant to The Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County charged with the development of the Delaware County waterfront.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ridley Park Natives Take Fresh Look at Menendez Brothers on Investigation Discovery
Ridley Park natives Kevin Taddei, left, and Steve McLaughlinImage via submitted photo to the Daily Times. Two Ridley Park natives are taking a fresh look at the Menendez brothers murder case in their new show, “Menendez Brothers Misjudges?” airing Sunday, Aug. 7, 9 p.m., on Discovery, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
Elyse Lupin, Pres., Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, Joins Center for Loss and Bereavement Board
Elyse Lupin.Image via Elyse Lupin at Elysium Marketing Group. Elyse Lupin — President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group (Ambler) — has joined the board for The Center for Loss and Bereavement in Skippack.
West Chester-Based Tech Company Assists Underprivileged Communities in Chester County
Ensuring safe housing, food, and education are some of the most important things a community can offer. The Community, Youth and Women’s Alliance of Chester County (CYWA) offers all those things and more. Read on to find out more about these programs, and how West Chester based company, IT...
The Delaware Valley is Named One of the Top Regions in the Country for Life Sciences Careers
As reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal, a recent study from CBRE, a commercial real estate services firm, has ranked the Philadelphia Region as number eight on their list of the best cities for life sciences talent.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Long-time Delco Business Kent Studios Takes Philly Magazine Award
Kent Studio owner Rob HoffeckerImage via Kent Studios. Kent Studios in Woodlyn has won the unique distinction of earning Philadelphia Magazine’s “2022 Framer That Doesn’t Cost a Second Mortgage” award in its Best of Philly series for helpers and fixers.
New Hope Smokehouse Working with Philadelphia Dog Treat Brand to Bring a Little More Bark to Their Bite
Mika & Sammy’s Gourmet Pet Treats, a Philadelphia-based company, is working with a New Hope smokehouse for the creation of their products. Lisa Dukart wrote about the business’ Bucks County connection for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The company was founded by Erik Senders and now sees their products...
‘We’re Here to Ensure Prosperity’: Citadel Credit Union Launches Business Banking
Image via Citadel Credit Union. Citadel Credit Union has officially launched its new Business Banking division — complete with a full suite of products, a new team, and the kickoff of a multichannel marketing campaign entitled “Better Business Banking Has Arrived.”
Chadds Ford’s Teen Takes Award as Her ‘I Matter’ Poetry Contest Goes Global
Chadds Ford teen Isabella Hanson has been running her “I Matter” poetry contest since 2020 and it’s bigger than ever, reports the 6abc staff. The first year, Hanson received about 150 submissions from students around the world.
There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco
Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”. Making the cut for 53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants from Delaware County was Rosalie at 139 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, and the White Dog Café at 981 Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills, writes Lindsay Garbacik for Philadelphia Style.
They Met at Philadelphia Airport. Now He’s Running for President of Kenya
Prof. Wajackoyah, candidate for Kenyan president.Image via Michael M. Phillips, The Wall Street Journal. She was a flight attendant when she met her future husband, George Wajackoyah, in 2010 at a departure gate at Philadelphia International Airport.
Plastic Bags Ban Passes in Media Borough, Joining Haverford
When January 2023 arrives, you’ll need a re-useable shopping bag if you hit any of Media’s stores. The borough is the latest to ban plastic bags, straws and stirrers, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. Media businesses won’t be giving you single use plastic bags to hold your purchases...
Folcroft Welcomes Gov. Wolf, Who Hears Tales of Struggle
Gov. Wolf, in Folcroft with resident Angie Carr and officials. Pa. Gov. Wolf was in Folcroft Tuesday to re-introduce a plan to send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvania residents, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. While there, he heard about some of the difficulties people in Folcroft are facing.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0