ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, PA

Global Real Estate Company Acquires Wayne Property for $57 Million

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on delco.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Amish-Built Colonial in Media

A lovely Amish-built showcase colonial home with four bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Media. This fully upgraded and updated beautiful Amish Colonial is dramatically situated on 2.72 gorgeous acres on a quiet cul-de-sac that is within walking distance of Ridley Creek Park and Tyler Arboretum. It offers highly-coveted privacy and stunning views from every window.
MEDIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, PA
City
Conshohocken, PA
City
Malvern, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Wayne, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Business Industry#Linus Business#King Of Prussia#Life Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
DELCO.Today

There’s 53 Restaurants You Need to Try. Two Are in Delco

Philadelphia Style Magazine has included two Delaware County restaurants in its list of “53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants You Must Try in 2022”. Making the cut for 53 Best Philadelphia Restaurants from Delaware County was Rosalie at 139 E. Lancaster Ave. in Wayne, and the White Dog Café at 981 Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills, writes Lindsay Garbacik for Philadelphia Style.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Folcroft Welcomes Gov. Wolf, Who Hears Tales of Struggle

Gov. Wolf, in Folcroft with resident Angie Carr and officials. Pa. Gov. Wolf was in Folcroft Tuesday to re-introduce a plan to send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvania residents, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. While there, he heard about some of the difficulties people in Folcroft are facing.
FOLCROFT, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy