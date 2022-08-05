Philly sends $500,000 in emergency funding to the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA

Read on www.witf.org
Related
One in 12 Pa. high schoolers attempted suicide last year; advocates want more counselors, social workers
Across the country, children are in the midst of what the U.S. Surgeon General has called a youth “mental health pandemic,” with an unprecedented number of children struggling with anxiety and depression. Sarah Schneider/WESA. While slightly fewer Pennsylvania children are in poverty or have a parent without secure...
Critics call water quality bill moving through Pennsylvania legislature a back door to privatization
The bill requires some public water systems to create an asset management plan, a mandate that municipal leaders and environmental groups called a solution in search of a problem. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review,...
Researchers find spreading drilling wastewater on Pa. roads can lead to harmful runoff
Penn State researchers recently briefed a state advisory board on studies that found the common practice of using wastewater from oil and gas drilling to keep dust down on unpaved roads is causing more harm than good. Wastewater from oil and gas drilling has been used as a cheap dust...
Republicans have long feuded with the mainstream media. Now many are shutting them out
I went to Wisconsin in June to report on how abortion rights are affecting the Senate and governor primaries – the idea was to do one story on the Democrats and one on the Republicans. Long story short: I heard back from the Democrats but not the Republicans. Phone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What questions would you ask Pennsylvania’s candidates for governor?
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro are running to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. Mastriano has a big social media presence, often talking with those who are friendly toward his policy views. But, the state senator from Franklin County is refusing to speak with most...
Pa. adds a 4th county to ballot dispute as a candidate sues to quit
A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up certification of primary...
After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, it’s open season on gun laws in Pennsylvania and across the country
The ruling also has come up in challenges to restrictions on gun possession for 18- to 20-year-olds in Texas and Pennsylvania. The Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights threatens to upend firearms restrictions across the country as activists wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style guns to age limits.
Pa. is giving counties cash for elections. But some say the strings attached might make their jobs harder
Pennsylvania lawmakers recently allocated $45 million to help counties administer elections. But county leaders say while more funding is welcome, additional provisions in the bill might actually make their jobs harder — not easier. Some county officials said they still haven’t decided whether to take the money at all....
RELATED PEOPLE
GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. — with no plan for what came next
For months now, the governors of Texas and Arizona have been sending charter buses full of migrants and refugees to Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, just a few blocks from the Capitol building. When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them. Texas Gov....
What does Pa. Supreme Court ruling on mail-in voting mean?
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state’s mail-in voting law will...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk to people living near plants in Pennsylvania and other states
Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in Pennsylvania, 12 other states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations.
Pennsylvania’s mail voting law can stay in place, state Supreme Court rules
A lower appellate court earlier this year sided with Republican lawmakers, saying that permitting no-excuse mail voting required amending the state constitution. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The state Supreme Court has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A new Pa. law aims to address old gas well cleanup. It could make the problem worse, critics say
Gov. Tom Wolf is launching a review of the conventional drilling industry. Environmentalists say a new law to oversee federal money for abandoned oil and gas well clean up could jeopardize funding and lead to more problems. Critics include Gov. Tom Wolf, who let the legislation become law without his...
Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls will increase – again – starting next year
The five-member Turnpike Commission approved an across-the-board fee hike for the 15th time in a row. Pennsylvania Turnpike drivers will see another toll increase next year. The five-member Turnpike Commission approved a 5% hike for all drivers beginning Jan. 8. The minimum toll for an E-Z Pass customer will increase from $1.70 to $1.80. Drivers who use Toll By Plate will pay at least another $.30 starting next year, or $4.40.
Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate
Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Three parties — the Keystone Party, the Libertarian Party and the Green Party — all have...
Voters in Kansas decide to keep abortion legal in the state, rejecting an amendment
Kansas was the first state to vote on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization. Voters in Kansas rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment Tuesday that would have said there was no right to an abortion in the state, according to The Associated Press.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pulitzer Prize winning historian and Pennsylvania native David McCullough has died
David McCullough was brought up in Pittsburgh, Pa., and studied English literature at Yale University. David McCullough has died. He was a bravura historian and public intellectual whose biographies of Harry Truman and John Adams won Pulitzer Prizes, and whose bestselling stories of American accomplishment were complemented by his work as a public television host and narrator for popular movies and documentaries, including Ken Burns’ The Civil War.
Pa. Senate race: Fetterman going big on social media vs. Oz
Correction: This story was updated to correct the spelling of Maggie MacDonald. In one of this year’s most competitive U.S. Senate races, the biggest moments aren’t playing out on the campaign trail. They’re unfolding on social media. For one stunt, Democrat John Fetterman of Pennsylvania rolled out...
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.
State-owned universities providing training for child care workers and employers during time of crisis
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Child care was already unaffordable for 63% of parents. Half of families live...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0