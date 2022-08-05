The outdated tech behind the organ transplant network

Read on www.marketplace.org
Why does the crypto industry keep getting hacked?
It’s not just the roller-coaster valuations that make cryptocurrency risky. It’s also the security issues. Last week saw multiple major crypto hacks. One affected wallets mostly linked to solana coins, and another hit Nomad, a blockchain bridge where users exchange assets on different blockchains. The losses totaled about $200 million.
Workers are picking up extra jobs just to pay for daily necessities
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week that U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July. The strong labor market means more opportunity for workers to switch careers or take on extra work. But many people who are taking on a second or third job are doing so because they need to — one income just isn’t enough to cover daily necessities like gas or food.
Biden administration says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that it ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt...
Wisconsin primary may shape elections in key battleground
Voters will choose a Republican nominee for Wisconsin governor on Tuesday who could reshape how elections are conducted in the marquee battleground, where former President Donald Trump is still pressing to overturn his 2020 loss and backing candidates he sees as allies. Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels, a self-described outsider who has put $12 million into his own campaign, against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who has support from former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-Gov. Scott Walker. Both candidates falsely claim the 2020 election was rigged, though Kleefisch has said decertifying the results is “not constitutional,” while...
Medicare may soon be able to negotiate prescription drug prices
While the oil industry may be fine with what’s in the Inflation Reduction Act, another powerful special interest in Washington is not so happy: drugmakers. That’s because the Democrats’ bill, approved by the Senate and on its way to consideration in the House, for the first time allows Medicare to directly negotiate the prices of some drugs on behalf of 48 million Medicare recipients.
