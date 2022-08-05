Read on jerryratcliffe.com
WITN
Final preparations being made for Little League Softball World Series, Pitt County team is excited to compete
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 12 teams from around from around the world are in Greenville this week for the Little League Softball World Series. Eight teams from the United States and four from abroad will compete. They were putting the final touches on the field this afternoon at Stallings Stadium. Greenville plays host for the 2nd straight season. This year the host team hails right from Pitt County. They had their final tune up today at Evans Park in Greenville before Monday’s opening ceremony.
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Riverheads
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new era of Riverheads football begins in 2022. Ray Norcross takes over as Riverheads head coach after previously serving as the defensive coordinator under former head coach Robert Casto. Norcross is a Riverheads alumnus who says he has been part of the program for nearly 50 years.
bladenonline.com
Jay Raynor Named 2022 Girls Soccer Region Coach of the Year
East Bladen’s Jay Raynor has been named the 2022 Region 5 Girls Soccer Coach of the Year by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association. Raynor’s Lady Eagles finished 2nd in the Southeastern Athletic Conference, losing only to Class 2A No. 1 ranked Clinton then reached the 2nd round of the NCHSAA Class 2A playoffs before being eliminated 2-0 by No. 5 Roanoke Rapids.
