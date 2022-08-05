GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 12 teams from around from around the world are in Greenville this week for the Little League Softball World Series. Eight teams from the United States and four from abroad will compete. They were putting the final touches on the field this afternoon at Stallings Stadium. Greenville plays host for the 2nd straight season. This year the host team hails right from Pitt County. They had their final tune up today at Evans Park in Greenville before Monday’s opening ceremony.

