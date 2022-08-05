Read on lincolnparishjournal.com
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston 8u all-star team showed resiliency in World Series
After winning the Dixie Youth State title in Monroe in late July, the Ruston 8u All-Stars — aka Team Louisiana — concluded a memorable season last weekend competing in the World Series in Dothan, Alabama. The team earned the right to represent the entire state and competed in...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston 10u All-Stars split weekend pair; play Texas today
Team Louisiana — the Ruston All-Star 10u squad that captured the state title just over a week ago — fought its way past Florida 13-2 in an elimination game Sunday to stay alive in the double elimination format at the World Series in Lumberton, North Carolina. With the...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bayou Jamb events set for late August
Two days. Seven games. 14 teams. And a plethora of events are what comprise this year’s Bayou Jamb which will take play Aug. 26 and 27 at Joe Aillet Stadium on the campus of Louisiana Tech. Lincoln Parish’s three programs (Ruston, Cedar Creek, Lincoln Prep) will all be a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Good news for Grambling
In an unexpected move, Lincoln Preparatory School Director Gordan Ford asked for a team-up with the City of Grambling during Thursday’s Grambling City Council meeting at Grambling City Hall. Gordon spoke to the Council about sewer work combining costs of providing sewage to the school and city residents while...
outdoorsfirst.com
Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown
Day 2 of the Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown is in the bag and 12 teams advance to Championship Saturday on the Ouachita River, in Monroe/West Monroe, Louisiana. Good luck to all the anglers fishing tomorrow. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River LA weigh in. Crappie Masters Bracket Showdown, Ouachita River...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
A thanks for care
The phone call came on a Tuesday afternoon in March, right as I was picking up my younger daughter. I saw the number of my mom’s dialysis center, where she had been receiving treatment that day, and I knew they wouldn’t call if it weren’t an emergency.
Teacher arrested for trying to date 15-year-old Louisiana student
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- A Colfax, La., man was arrested after he allegedly tried to "date" a 15-year-old, sending the child explicit photos and mentioning that he had started a new job as a high school teacher.
Destination Louisiane: Bonnie & Clyde Ambush Museum
GIBSLAND, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bonnie and Clyde Ambush Museum in Gibsland is filled with unique artifacts from the day the infamous duo was shot and killed. “The museum is a historical spot. I mean it really is. It has been on several paranormal shows,” said Perry Carver, Owner & Operator of Bonnie & Clyde […]
kalb.com
Kisatchie Bayou reopens Aug. 6
PROVENCAL, La. (KALB) - Kisatchie Bayou and Campgrounds officially reopens on Saturday, Aug. 6, following construction projects to stabilize the bayou’s banks. The U.S. Forest Service announced the completion of the project on social media on Aug. 5. Now, visitors can find spots with newly-paved sidewalks and concrete steps...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Street closure announced for Tuesday
The city of Ruston has announced that South Homer Street between West California Avenue and Dan Reneau Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 for utility work. The city urges caution when driving in this area. This closure is necessary for the installation of...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Tempers flare during Grambling City Council Meeting
What appeared to be a short, quick and sweet Grambling City Council meeting suddenly soured and went long Thursday night at Grambling City Hall. The only official action on Thursday’s agenda was a report from Fire Consultant/Chief Tommie Woods, but during the announcements portion of the meeting near the end of the agenda, things got heated with city officials being accused of lack of communication and improper governing.
Local community garden helps residents grow free food
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local community garden in Monroe aims to help locals grow their own food, and it is now available to anyone who wants to swing by and cut some fresh produce. “Anybody can come out here. It’s free. You don’t have to pay anything. You can just come out here and […]
Lake Charles American Press
Arrest made in 11th Street homicide investigation
A 31-year-old Natchitoches man has been arrested in the death of a Lake Charles man found in his 11th Street home last week. Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel said DNA evidence collected from the crime scene identified 31-year-old Kendrick M. Cox of Natchitoches as a suspect. Cox is also wanted for first-degree murder in Natchitoches.
KNOE TV8
Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects
Monroe church and community outreach team hosts Back-To-School Health Expo. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Quarterback competition heats up at ULM. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT. Chandler Rogers and Jiya Wright frontrunners for starting job. Union...
Louisiana man arrested by police, accused of arousing himself in public and in front of minors
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 7:59 PM, Monroe Police responded to a disturbance call at the Delta Mini Mart located on the 2100 block of Desiard Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they observed 38-year-old Donavan O. Valliere sitting on […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Car crashes into building, driver flees scene
A 31-year-old Ruston man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly struck a building on Spice Avenue and fled the scene. At about 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Ruston Police responded and found significant damage to an apartment building across from Green Clinic. The driver was determined to be Robert Grisby, IV, but officers could not locate him in the area.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in West Monroe crash
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8:28 PM, West Monroe Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. During the investigation, officers learned that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 34-year-old Travis Jenkins of Monroe, La. was traveling in the inside northbound lane on the 1400 block of Cypress […]
KSLA
Natchitoches police investigating homicide after man found dead in car
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, one man is dead after a shooting that took place at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The incident occurred in the 900 block of Woodyard Drive. Officials say officers heard several gunshots in the area surrounding Woodyard Drive....
