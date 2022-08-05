Read on www.u92radio.com
ROBERT ALLEN EDDY, 82
On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
INDIANA, PURCHASE LINE BOARDS TO MEET
Both the Indiana Area and Purchase Line school boards will meet tonight and work on issues related to the beginning of the school year. Indiana Area will consider a number of agreements with supplemental education groups, a policy on the use of electronics by students, two security contracts, and a host of personnel items (including coaches for fall, winter, and spring sports).
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
STORMS CAUSE DAMAGE FOR SECOND DAY
For the second time in as many days, strong storms made their way through western Pennsylvania, bringing emergency crews out for multiple calls. The first call during the storms was at 4:46 PM as utility lines were reported down in the area of Tunnelton Road in Conemaugh Township. Tunnelton fire department was dispatched. As the storms got stronger, the Black Lick fire department and the Water Rescue Team were called in for standby detail. The rescue team was later dispatched to help with efforts in Westmoreland County at 8:24 PM to help with a rescue on Dickens Street in Latrobe.
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
