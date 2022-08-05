Graniteman Triathlon in Big Lake on Saturday

Read on mix949.com
Waite Park 9U AAA Blue Wins Midwest Plains Regionals
It was a season to remember for the Waite Park 9U AAA baseball team. The squad recently wrapped up a trip to the Midwest Plains Regionals in Missouri with a 5-1 record, which earned them the tournament championship. The team, nicknamed the "Red Machine," beat Fargo by a 10-5 final...
Minnesota Bluegrass Festival Starts Thursday Near Richmond
RICHMOND -- There will be concerts, workshops, dancing and more this weekend near Richmond. The annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival kicks off on Thursday and runs through Sunday at El Rancho Manana Campground. Besides over 30 hours of music on just the main stage, they also have the Market Place Stage,...
The Largest One Day Car Show/Swap Meet In Minnesota Coming In August
The 47th Annual Pan-Towners Car Show & Swap Meet is coming to the Benton County Fairgrounds at 1410 3rd Avenue South, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, August 21st, from 7 am to 3 pm. There will be an indoor arena filled with great American classic cars from the 1920s, '30s, and '40s.
A Fish Tried to Escape the Sportsman’s Club Building at the Benton County Fair
When you go to the Benton County Fair in Sauk Rapids, don't skip out on taking a lap through the Sportsman's Club building. It was my first stop at the fair this year and I saw something I never thought I would see in my life. I love all things...
Purple Carrot-Seed Moth Found In MN
St. PAUL -- A new insect has found its way into Minnesota gardens. The purple carrot-seed moth is an invasive insect that feeds on plants in the carrot family, like fennel, dill, and coriander. A gardener near Stillwater noticed the insect and reported it, with a second report coming from...
[PHOTOS] This 1961 Minnesota Lake Home was Listed at $1.4 Million
At first glance, the thought of paying $1.4 Million for a house that was built in 1961 seems ridiculous. And yes, the price might be a bit up simply because of the way the housing market is right now. But even with taking that into consideration, this house has so many updates and being that it's on a pretty nice lake lot, it might just be worth that, or at least something that's close to that price point.
New Hand Car Wash and Detailing Business Opening in Waite Park
WAITE PARK -- Another new car wash has opened in the St. Cloud area, but this one has a more personal touch. M & W Hand Car Wash Automotive Care Center is at 65 10th Avenue South in Waite Park. Owner Marlene Mattei says they'll hand wash your vehicle, and...
First of Two $1 Million MN Mega Millions Winners Claims Prize
ROSEVILLE -- One of the two Minnesota lottery players who won $1 million each in last Friday's Mega Millions drawing has claimed their prize. The lucky Mega Millions player bought two quick pick tickets at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake. After checking their ticket on Saturday following the drawing, they realized they had “all but one number” to win $1 million.
Check Out This Minnesota Woman’s World Record Setting Fingernails
Personally, I've never set any records and doing so has never been on my to-do list. This Minnesota woman also claims to have had no intention of setting any kind of record but according to FOX 9 News, did so none the less. Meet Diana Armstrong, a 63 year old...
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm
WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
This FREE Historical Park Is A Short Day Trip Away From St. Cloud! [GALLERY]
As a kid there were a few field trips we would take every year. A trip to the local stream to collect water samples and eat a bagged lunch, a trip to the museum to see artifacts and eat a bagged lunch, etc. In elementary school we usually took a...
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
See Photos From The Grand Opening Celebration Of Sunken Ship Brewing In Princeton
Sunken Ship Brewing in Princeton, Minnesota has been in the works for quite some time and finally celebrated with a Grand Opening celebration, bringing in music, food, people, and brews. Enjoy the photos from the big event, and let's look forward to a 1st year Anniversary next year, and many more to come.
Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake
PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
‘Main Street’ Grants Available To Help Revitalize Cold Spring
COLD SPRING -- Some money is available to help revitalize properties in Cold Spring. The Minnesota Department of Economic Development has awarded a $4.5 million Main Street grant to the Initiative Foundation to help revitalize the Cold Spring area. The money would be used for repairs and renovations of buildings,...
Billboard Blocking Skyline View in Minnesota – Problem Solved
If you are sitting at your office desk and you actually happen to have a window that overlooks the city's skyline you would like to actually see the skyline, right? If there was a giant billboard that was obstructing that view that would be a bit of a bummer, right?
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
A&W in Albany and Richmond Giving Out Free Root Beer Floats
Who doesn't love a root beer float on a hot summer day? A&W restaurants in Albany and Richmond totally get that, and to celebrate Root Beer Float Day, they are giving away free floats. August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day. This year, we're celebrating Root Beer Float Day...
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
What Happened To Susan Swedell? “Somebody Knows Something”
It was one of those blizzardy Minnesota nights on January 19, 1988 and a mother is waiting for her daughter, Susan, to return from her job at Kmart. She should have been home by now. Susan Swedell, 19, left her job to attempt to get home that night in blizzard...
