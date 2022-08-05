ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

u92radio.com

IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
INDIANA, PA
u92radio.com

SHETLER CASE BACK IN COURT ON MONDAY

Westmoreland County Court will hold Criminal Call tomorrow and the Ray Shetler Jr. trial is on the list of cases up for review, so we could possibly hear whether or not the trial will take place as scheduled next week. The 37-year-old Shetler, now listed as living in Bolivar, has...
SEWARD, PA
WBRE

Man charged with attempted homicide

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- At approximately 10:45, Saturday night, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched after a call reported shots fired.   According to State Police, Leonid Opacic was arrested and charged with attempted homicide after he fired a gun at another individual.   State Police claim that Opacic and the victim had been arguing for several […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Man charged with fleeing police with three children in car

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities say a man led police on a chase with three children in his vehicle after being accused of assault at Camelback Lodge. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 6, around 11:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of an assault happening in a guest room […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

PD: Man hits multiple officers, resisting arrest

DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they struggled to arrest a man several times as he hit multiple police officers after he was caught trespassing on Misericordia University property. According to the Dallas Township Police Department, on Sunday, officers were called to Misericordia University for a man trespassing on property that was off limits. […]
DALLAS, PA
WBRE

Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Pocono Update

Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Involving Children In Monroe County

Kevin Chalmers is facing charges after allegedly leading police into a high-speed chase throughout the Poconos in Tannersville after a heated dispute at Camelback Lodge. Tannersville, PA| Kevin Chalmers faces a staggering amount of charges in Monroe County after allegedly leading the local police on a high-speed chase throughout the Poconos, according to Pocono Township police. The officers claim that the 38-year-old Kevin Chalmers was involved in an argument at Camelback Lodge in Tannersville on a Saturday morning.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
u92radio.com

MAN ACCUSED OF CAUSING DISTURBANCE AT STORE

State police have filed charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness against a Saltsburg man after an incident Friday morning at a store along Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township. Police say 51-year-old William Jablonski damaged an item valued at $135 at Aggie’s County Market.
SALTSBURG, PA
WOLF

East Stroudsburg women sentenced in $3.1M tax evasion

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Two women were sentenced to two years of probation after officials say they failed to provide taxes for a business that brought in $3.1M in imported cigars. US Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Monday that 72-year-old Hope Carbone and 70-year-old Donna Venturini, both...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children

A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Autopsies complete for Nescopeck fire victims

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has sent out a press release stating the cause of death for the five remaining victims of the fatal Nescopeck house fire. On Friday, around 2:30 a.m. a firey blaze tore through a home on First Street, leaving 10 decedents in its wake. Eyewitness News […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

Man accused of beating, choking bicyclist

SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he got out of his vehicle to beat and choke a bicyclist in Luzerne County. According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called by a witness to an assault happening at the intersection of East Fourth Street and […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
u92radio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

