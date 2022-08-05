Read on www.u92radio.com
Former Lackawanna County Asst. District Attorney, arrested
Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Dunmore, issued a news release announcing the arrest of attorney Corey Kolcharno, on felony charges in his role of exchanging sexual favors for legal services. Kolcharno, the former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney (from 2005-2011), is accused of sexually violating four women, in various locations...
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
SHETLER CASE BACK IN COURT ON MONDAY
Westmoreland County Court will hold Criminal Call tomorrow and the Ray Shetler Jr. trial is on the list of cases up for review, so we could possibly hear whether or not the trial will take place as scheduled next week. The 37-year-old Shetler, now listed as living in Bolivar, has...
Man charged with attempted homicide
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- At approximately 10:45, Saturday night, Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched after a call reported shots fired. According to State Police, Leonid Opacic was arrested and charged with attempted homicide after he fired a gun at another individual. State Police claim that Opacic and the victim had been arguing for several […]
State police investigating infant’s death
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy. According to a news release, troopers
Man charged with fleeing police with three children in car
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Authorities say a man led police on a chase with three children in his vehicle after being accused of assault at Camelback Lodge. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on August 6, around 11:20 a.m., officers were called to a report of an assault happening in a guest room […]
PD: Man hits multiple officers, resisting arrest
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they struggled to arrest a man several times as he hit multiple police officers after he was caught trespassing on Misericordia University property. According to the Dallas Township Police Department, on Sunday, officers were called to Misericordia University for a man trespassing on property that was off limits. […]
Officer injured during arrest of Plymouth man
DALLAS TWP. — A Kingston Township police officer was injured while arresting an out-of-control man from Plymouth on Sunday. D
Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Involving Children In Monroe County
Kevin Chalmers is facing charges after allegedly leading police into a high-speed chase throughout the Poconos in Tannersville after a heated dispute at Camelback Lodge. Tannersville, PA| Kevin Chalmers faces a staggering amount of charges in Monroe County after allegedly leading the local police on a high-speed chase throughout the Poconos, according to Pocono Township police. The officers claim that the 38-year-old Kevin Chalmers was involved in an argument at Camelback Lodge in Tannersville on a Saturday morning.
MAN ACCUSED OF CAUSING DISTURBANCE AT STORE
State police have filed charges of disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness against a Saltsburg man after an incident Friday morning at a store along Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township. Police say 51-year-old William Jablonski damaged an item valued at $135 at Aggie’s County Market.
Northampton Co. man facing charges for allegedly shooting outside Carbon Co. bar
Palmerton (Carbon County) - The Lehighton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police were called out to the Rausch Haus Bar at 950 Delaware Ave., in Palmerton around 10:45 Saturday night, for a report of shots fired outside of that bar. When Troopers arrived, they say the suspect, identified as Leonid...
Walnutport man faces attempted homicide charge after allegedly trying to shoot lover's ex
L. TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. – A Walnutport man has been taken into custody and faces an attempted homicide charge after police allege he tried to shoot the ex-spouse of a woman he was dating. Officers were called to the area of Rausch Haus Bar at 950 Delaware Ave. in...
East Stroudsburg women sentenced in $3.1M tax evasion
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Two women were sentenced to two years of probation after officials say they failed to provide taxes for a business that brought in $3.1M in imported cigars. US Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Monday that 72-year-old Hope Carbone and 70-year-old Donna Venturini, both...
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
Autopsies complete for Nescopeck fire victims
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office has sent out a press release stating the cause of death for the five remaining victims of the fatal Nescopeck house fire. On Friday, around 2:30 a.m. a firey blaze tore through a home on First Street, leaving 10 decedents in its wake. Eyewitness News […]
Man pleads guilty to heroin possession, driving with suspended license in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of heroin and driving while suspended, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Danielle R. Erickson, 36, of Newton pled guilty on August 1 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance...
Man accused of beating, choking bicyclist
SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he got out of his vehicle to beat and choke a bicyclist in Luzerne County. According to the Salem Township Police Department, on Tuesday officers were called by a witness to an assault happening at the intersection of East Fourth Street and […]
NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
