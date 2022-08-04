ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Responding to Local Appeal, Save the Storks Hand-Delivers 500 Plush Toys for Young Patients to Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lvnux_0h5shwgf00
Save the Storks delivers hundreds of plush toys to Children's Hospital Colorado on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (Photo: Save the Storks)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to an urgent radio appeal for stuffed animals to lift the spirits of young patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, local nonprofit organization Save the Storks quickly sprang into action this week, partnering with Beverly Hills Teddy Bear to deliver 500 plush toys. Save the Storks CEO Diane Ferraro, Board Chairman Herb McCarthy, and additional staff members presented the stuffed animals to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Wednesday, August 3.

Based in Colorado Springs, Save the Storks provides compassion, education and holistic care to women facing unplanned pregnancies. Believing that choosing life doesn’t end at birth, Save the Storks supports women and their children through all stages of life, providing practical and emotional support.

“At Save the Storks, it’s our desire to see children of all ages thrive,” said Ferraro. “It’s a privilege to serve, even in a small way, the Colorado Springs community in support of the phenomenal work being carried out by Children’s Hospital Colorado.”

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES AND VISUALS:

  • Diane Ferraro, CEO of Colorado Springs-based nonprofit organization Save the Storks, is available for interviews
  • Photos and video are available of the stuffed animal delivery that took place on Wednesday, August 3, at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks’ mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. A nonprofit that began in 2012, with headquarters in Colorado and staff across America, Save the Storks is 100% funded through the support of donors. It equips, educates and trains pregnancy resource centers and churches across the United States to help them empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative mobile medical units, known as the Stork Bus. Today there are more than 76 Stork Buses on the road in 28 states.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/responding-to-local-appeal-save-the-storks-hand-delivers-500-plush-toys-for-young-patients-to-childrens-hospital-colorado-colorado-springs-301600439.html

SOURCE Save the Storks

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

International Feast Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a clash of cultures at Feast Day hosted by St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, which was all about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. “I’m happy when the community is happy,” said Fr. Ricardo Rosales, pastor of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. That’s one of the main themes behind […]
The Denver Gazette

Colorado man's garden with a 'bit of wildness' is haven for bees, positivity

It’s not the fanciest or flashiest front yard. Feedback from those who pass by the downtown Colorado Springs house, via foot or bike or scooter, would suggest otherwise. “A lot of people comment on it, and it’s unanimously positive that people like it,” said Tommy Schell, who bought the little house on Cascade Avenue in 2013. “It surprises me. I’m like, ‘Are you talking about my yard?’”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Indigenous Community celebrates Tipi take-down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After a three-month battle, the Colorado Springs Indigenous Community got a local restaurant and bar to take down its Tipi, citing cultural appropriation. On Saturday, originally, a protest had been scheduled, but the community decided to meet anyway. “We will always take stances against appropriation and exploitation,” said Monycka Snowbird, Program […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Jill

Stone Cold Humor in Colorado Springs

(Colorado Springs, CO) Someone in Colorado Springs has a sense of humor and is sharing the joy. On the southwest side of the city just off Highway 115, a long rock border separates a sidewalk from the busy street, and there are some lightly painted treasures mixed in with the multi-colored landscaping rocks.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
cpr.org

This guide lists farms and ranches in southern Colorado that sell locally produced food

From organic veggies to grass-fed beef to medicinal mushrooms, the Southern Colorado Local Food Guide published by the Palmer Land Conservancy lists dozens of producers. Will Frost is a fourth generation farmer and rancher in Fountain on 900 acres in southern El Paso County. When he goes out his door in the morning, he walks through rows of radishes, beets, tomatoes and other vegetables in their three-quarter-acre community-supported agriculture garden, and he can see the irrigation water sparkling in the alfalfa fields and cattle pastures. He said the publication will help them reach new customers.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the death of an El Paso County Sheriff's (EPCSO) deputy, law enforcement agencies across Colorado have expressed their condolences for the department and his family. Sunday evening, the EPCSO said SWAT operator Andrew Peery was shot and killed while responding to a call in the Security-Widefield area. According The post Colorado law enforcement agencies pay their respects to fallen El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Mobile#Charity#Board#Save The Storks
KXRM

Woman hit by car will be cited for jaywalking

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman hit by a driver while crossing the street will be cited for jaywalking. Shortly before 10 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of 19th St. and Uintah St. for a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian. Officers learned that three individuals were crossing […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
coloradosprings.com

Historic Antlers hotel headed toward a possible transformation in downtown Colorado Springs

The end of an era could be at hand for an iconic piece of Colorado Springs' history. The downtown Antlers hotel, built by city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer nearly 140 years ago and which was destroyed by fire, rebuilt, and demolished and rebuilt again in the 1960s, would be converted into apartments, according to a proposal submitted to city government planners by a Denver-area investment and development group.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman suffered multiple bone fractures after being struck by a car Saturday night at the intersection of Uintah and 19th streets, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 9:45 p.m., police said the woman was crossing with two other people, outside a crosswalk, when a car approaching the The post Woman struck by car in Old Colorado City Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

Farmers believe Pueblo chiles will be spicier this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting all their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smokey flavor.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Pedestrian injured in collision in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman broke several bones when she was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Saturday night. Police say she and two others walked in front of oncoming car while crossing Uintah Street near 19th Street. They were several yards outside of the crosswalk.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Report: Colorado Springs has 3rd largest gender homeownership gap in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a new report by Porch, Colorado Springs has the third largest gender homeownership gap out of all midsize metros in the U.S. Because of combined financial resources, married couples tend to have higher rates of homeownership and can afford more expensive homes. For singles though, the U.S. sees a gap between homeownership rates by gender.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy