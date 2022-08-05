Worlds of DC to get MCU-style '10-year plan' as ex-Disney boss joins

Read on www.digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Prey (streaming on Disney+)
Slightly surprised Disney didn't put this into cinemas, its not like they have a huge amount of other releases lined up for the coming weeks. Anyway I liked the idea of setting it amongst a Native American tribe - but found it jarring that most the time they just spoke American English, would have been a lot more atmospheric if they had spoken a native American dialect. This was confounded by the French characters all speaking in French,
19 Action Movies That Need A Sequel Even More Than "The Gray Man"
These pulse-pounding pictures are better suited for a follow-up than Netflix's absurdly expensive assassin thriller...
First look at Russell Crowe in new horror movie as Station Eleven star joins
The first look at Russell Crowe as the legendary Exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the new horror film The Pope's Exorcist has been released. And two new actors have been added to the cast (via Deadline). Station Eleven star Daniel Zovatto and Midnight Mass' Alex Essoe have joined the film....
Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn addresses Groot mystery
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has given fans crucial insight into Groot, solving a mystery surrounding the films' dialogue. Arguably the most adorable of the gang, Groot is voiced by Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, who has the challenging job of uttering the same three words ("I am Groot") in different, context-appropriate tones.
The Archers pays tribute as longest-serving star June Spencer bows out
Long-running radio soap opera, The Archers, will never be the same again following the departure of icon and original cast member, June Spencer. June, 103 years old, was a member of the original cast of The Archers all the way back in 1951, but her character, Peggy Woolley, made her final appearance in the episode that aired on July 31.
BBC to sell £70m EastEnders studios to bolster flagging finances
Https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/08/06/bbc-sell-70m-eastenders-studios-bolster-flagging-finances/. Thread title is a bit misleading. The corporation is planning to offload BBC Studios Elstree and lease back the space from a new owner, allowing the long-running British soap to continue to be filmed at the site. which is the sort of deal that the NAO have been...
Home and Away's Justin Morgan receives bad news after Theo Poulos drama
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away's Justin Morgan must face the consequences of his recent cheating drama in today's first-look episode in the UK (August 8). Justin recently crossed the line by writing an assignment for Leah Patterson's nephew Theo Poulos, who's studying to be...
Opera question
I have looked and looked but cannot find the answer. How do I make Opera go to a new tab when I select "open link in new tab"? The new tab pops up but I have to manually click on it to see it. Thanks for any help. Posts: 6,442.
Are You The One? UK season 1 – Meet the cast of singletons looking for their match
The British are coming and are on the hunt for their perfect match with the first ever season of Are You The One? UK. After eight seasons, the US reality show is now setting their sights on scientifically matchmaking their cast with their perfect fit. The only catch is, each...
TV played sounds which you recorded onto cassette then put into a computer?
Can someone shed light on this so I know I'm not making it up. A TV show would play sounds which a person would then record onto cassette. When the cassette was put into a computer system - something along the lines of commadore or zx spectrum, the sounds from the TV loaded a game or program.
Britney Spears Collaboration With Sir Elton John
Britney Spears will make her return to the music scene with a collaboration with Sir Elton John, it has been announced. While details of the project are limited, it has been speculated the pair will join forces on a new version of Sir Elton's 1971 hit Tiny Dancer. Sir Elton...
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.
Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
Things you remember seeing on TV that were very shocking at the time.
Oliver Reed on a Channel 4 show called After dark. It was a show that started at about 12am. and went on till about 3am. It was set in a black studio with a few Chesterfield sofas, a table in the middle and lots of drink and nibles for people to help themselfs to. There would be a topic to talk about and a lot of proffesors,scientist,jernalists etc talking about it. One show had the actor Oliver Reed on it. God knows why but with the drink freely flowing you can guess why he was on. I forget the topic that night. But all of a sudden Oliver went over and kissed a middle aged proffesor with long grey hair and glasses. Then it went to an ad break. I went to the toilet. When I got back there was an old black and white short film about coal mining on. After it finished the show started again and it was with out Oliver.
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
Remi hits out at bullies Jacques and Luca
Jax and his mental health my backside, he's an awful human being using the mental health trap to hide behind being a prat. I remember when Remi was dumped from the villa he looked really dejected and sad, and then there was that almost mute interview with Laura which was so awkward.
The Sandman star explains why her Death role couldn't be further from The Good Place
The Sandman star Kirby Howell-Baptiste has weighed in on her role in the Neil Gaiman series adaptation. The actress, who plays a different version of the Grim Reaper on the new Netflix show, drew a comparison with another series she has starred in that also dealt with life and death, The Good Place. She admittedly didn't connect the two series immediately.
The Blacklist season 10 release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
The Blacklist spoilers follow. The Blacklist's combination of twist-filled scripts, fast-paced direction, and brilliant performances has kept it going as strong today as it did when it first aired back in 2013, so it's not surprising that NBC renewed the crime thriller for another season. But what can we expect...
Avengers star says Brad Pitt has a "shit list" of people he won't work with again
When you're an A-List actor you can pick and choose projects more than those fighting for roles, so it's easier to refuse to work with certain people if you'd prefer. Brad Pitt has reached that point in his career, and admitted to Avengers star Aaron Taylor-Johnson that he has a "shit list" of people he won't work with again.
