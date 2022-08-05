Kentucky St. Vincent De Paul Thrift Store Busting At The Seams With Awesome Thrift

Read on wbkr.com
There’s a Really Fun Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Owensboro Friday
This Friday night is going to be awesome at Friday After 5 in downtown Owensboro. Here at WBKR, we're teaming up with the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center to bring you an exciting opportunity for the whole family. We're celebrating FA5's Back to School Night with an interactive scavenger hunt...
Owensboro’s International Center Seeking Back To School Help For Kids
School starts in just two days. Many children will head to their first day of school with no supplies or new clothing and this is something we want to change. To some, this may sound silly but imagine it is your first day of school you wake without a backpack, new shoes, clothing, or anything to be prepared. Every single child in our world should be afforded the same privileges when they walk through the school doors. Think how you feel with a brand-new dress or new pair of shoes. Now multiply that by a thousand for a child. It builds confidence. It makes them feel good. They deserve that.
Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree Combo Store Opening in Hancock County, Kentucky
As Lewisport continues to show substantial growth, a Family Dollar/ Dollar Tree combo store is about to open. The new store will help expand shopping options for residents in the community. It seems everywhere we turn lately dollar-store chains are popping up. They're making their way into just about every...
Owensboro Native Rescues an Adorable Baby Owl and Gets to Set It Free
I love a good animal rescue story and this certainly fits the bill. Or should I say that it certainly fits the beak?. Laci Pierce, who's formerly of Owensboro, KY, but now lives on a farm in Milltown, IN, was on her way to work recently and found a pair of fledglings. They were in the road and had apparently been blown out of one of the big oak trees on the property during a storm. Sadly, one of the baby owls had passed away by the time that Laci got to them, but she was able to rescue the other and take him to the Raptors Rise Rehabilitation Center in Bedford, Indiana.
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
Man’s best friend takes a splash in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Dogs from all around the Tri-State got a chance to cool off before Combest Pool in Owensboro closes for the season. The day was full of contests, giveaways and prizes. Local pet stores and veterinarians were also there for the pool party. Dog owners were asked to bring dog food to […]
Love the Movie Home Alone? There’s a House in Kentucky Just Like It & It’s For Sale [PHOTOS]
Are you a fan of the movie Home Alone? We've found a house in Kentucky that is the spitting image of the house in the movie and it's for sale. Take A Look!. Macauley Caulkin may have been the star of Home Alone but let's get real the house stole the show. There is no way that movie could have been set in any other home and still played out the same. I think every kid secretly dreamed they could live in a home like that after watching the movie. From the size of it to all the stairs and that cool but super creepy upstairs where Kevin was sent to suffer his punishment for the night.
Salvation Army ‘stuffs the bus’ with school supplies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As school starts back up again in the Tri-State, the Salvation Army in Evansville is working together to give kids and teachers the school supplies they need. Volunteers collected donations Friday and Saturday in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties for the “Stuff the Bus Supply Drive”. The Salvation Army says the need […]
Furry Friend Friday: Meet this week's furry friend, Bear the Akita mix
44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend. Jen Duckworth with PAAWS introduced us to "Bear" on Friday. According to Jen, it's believed that Bear is some sort of Akita mix. Bear also has a sibling named Bumpy that's looking...
2022 Strassenfest Parade Winners and Honorable Mentions
Jasper- The Strassenfest Parade winners and honorable mentions have been announced. Strassenfest Award Presentation for best reinforcement of German theme (All parade units eligible) Winner: #15 Strassenfest Hofmarschall - Jim & Rita Corn and the Glockenspiel. Honorable Mentions : Strassenfest Little Miss & Mister /German American Bank, Sandi Bair’s Miniature...
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest Parade
Jasper, Ind. (WEHT) — As the Jasper Strassenfest wines down, one gentleman is walking down memory lane and reflecting on the very first Strassenfest and parade. Gary Elger and his late wife were among 16 couples who met at a local bar over 40 years ago, founded the Jasper German Club and created the Strassenfest. […]
Mama Roxie Had 12 (YES 12!) Lab Mix Puppies and They’re Up for Pre-Adoption in Warrick County
Listen, Mama Roxie, I salute YOU. I carried one baby one time and it was enough. I raised one baby one time and it was enough. I take little steps every day to let go and let her grow up and that's enough. You, Mama Roxie, carried 12 babies at once, cared for 12 babies at once, and now have to let go of all 12 of your babies at once. But, I'm 100% sure the good people at Warrick Humane Society will not only find you the most amazing home but will also get you all fixed up so you can spend the rest of your days footloose and fancy-free.
Small Cruise Ship Docking In Evansville Today
The paddle wheeler American Heritage is due to tie up in Evansville this morning. She’ll be the first boat to use the former LST dock at Marina Point which has been re-purposed to accommodate visiting cruise ships. The 150 passengers aboard American Heritage will be greeted by city officials...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: August 12-14
Owensboro’s outdoor summer concert series is celebrating the last few weeks of summer in a big way this weekend. With live music performances from the Jim Gustin Band, Velvet Bombers, Headliners and Dalton’s Burning, you’ll be entertained across four different stages from 5 p.m.-midnight. WBKR will also host a scavenger hunt for “Back to School Night,” as well as Fight Night Finals at the Ruoff Party Stage from 6-8 p.m. This will be one of the last FA5 events of the season, so check it out while you still can!
Enjoy millions of sunflowers, live music at Sunflower Music Fest
Bringing together two of the very best things about Owensboro, the Sunflower Music Festival will highlight the talent of local and regional musicians, as well as Daviess County’s flourishing agritourism industry. Held for three days at Trunnell’s Farm Market on September 23-25, the Sunflower Music Festival is a chance...
Mystery Falls-The Stunning Kentucky Waterfall You Can Only Get to By Boat
Kentucky is full of stunning spots and scenic secrets, and this may just be one of Kentucky's best-kept secrets!. There's just something magical about waterfalls. Many people love finding a good waterfall to sit and enjoy for a while. In Kentucky, there are several stunning waterfalls just waiting for you to find them. Several beautiful Kentucky waterfalls are located in the Lake Cumberland area.
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
You Can Celebrate Christmas with a Festive BBQ-Themed Ornament in Owensboro
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas here in Owensboro! Imagination Library of Daviess County just unveiled their brand new 2022 Christmas ornament, continuing a tradition that has taken place here in town for nearly twenty years. Imagination Library uses their annual Christmas ornament reveal as a fundraiser for...
Kentucky Woman’s HISS-terical Rescue Kitty Post Has Everyone Cracking Up [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky woman has everyone laughing out loud after she posted the cutest story about rescuing a kitty and how she was going to explain it to her husband. WE'RE DYING!. It's inevitable if you love animals you will totally get this story. Sam Ray, from Owensboro, is the epitome of an animal lover. She doesn't just love the cute and cuddly ones she loves the ones that could snatch your face off if they wanted to.
Time to Eat! WBKR Yard Party to Benefit Goodfellows Club of Owensboro
It's another WBKR Yard Party! This party involves the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro. They do so many amazing things for so many people in need, so let's support their mission. We all have to eat!. I know the Goodfellows Club very well. They do amazing work with area schools to...
