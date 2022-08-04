Rent in Austin: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

Read on www.fox7austin.com
WHAT?!? This Austin, Texas Rental is $23,000 Per Night
I mean this in the nicest possible way, but whoever is renting out a home in Austin, Texas for $23,000 per night has lost their mind. For most Texans that would pay a mortgage or rent payment for an entire year and the thought of using that for one night stay is mindboggling. As you scroll through the photos below you will see that this property that you would be renting for that amount is very nice but c’mon that price tag seems way too high. I’ll tell you all about this gorgeous property and I want to know if you would ever be willing to pay $23,000 for just one night to stay there with your friends and family?
Texas has lowest gas price average of any US state: AAA
AUSTIN, Texas - Gas prices in Texas are continuing to trend downward. As of Sunday, Aug. 7, the national average was $4.07, and the statewide average was $3.57, according to AAA. In Travis County, the average was slightly higher at $3.64. But in Austin, some gas stations were selling regular...
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
Texas barbecue thief snags briskets worth nearly $3,000, police say
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular eatery in Austin, Texas, was robbed early Thursday morning of more than 20 whole briskets worth an estimated $3,000. According to the restaurant’s management, the suspected thief broke into la Barbecue shortly after 4 a.m., jumping over the side fence, cutting off the barbecue pit’s locks and loading more than 20 whole briskets into a waiting sport utility vehicle, KVUE reported.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
City eyes September start for guaranteed income program
The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help finding a driver who hit and seriously injured two people in downtown Austin and drove off. On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
Local organization 100 Black Men of Austin helps teachers stock up classrooms
AUSTIN, Texas - A local organization helped teachers stock up their classroom libraries on Saturday. The President of 100 Black Men of Austin said he wanted kids to be able to see themselves in books in their classrooms. He, with some help, made it happen. "It all got started, I...
Austin joins million-dollar lawsuit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix
The lawsuit was filed in Dallas County on behalf of Abilene, Allen, Amarillo, Arlington, Austin, Beaumont, Carrollton, Dallas, Denton, Frisco, Fort Worth, Garland, Grand Prairie, Houston, Irving, Lewisville, McKinney, Mesquite, Nacogdoches, Pearland, Plano, Rowlett, Sugar Land, Tyler and Waco.
Justin Berry appointed to Texas Commission on Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police officer Justin Berry has been appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). Berry's term is set to expire on August 30, 2027. Abbott's office announced the appointment August 5. The commission's mission, according to its website,...
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
Austin Animal Center hosting Luau-themed kitten adoption party
AUSTIN, Texas - Get your leis ready! Austin Animal Center (AAC) is hosting a "Luau Meow" adoption party on Saturday, August 13. The shelter says the goal of the party is to place returning foster kittens in loving homes. The kittens are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have at least one round of vaccinations, says AAC.
Watch for untrustworthy contractors after wildfire disasters, BBB warns
AUSTIN, Texas - While firefighters continue to fight and contain wildfires across Central Texas, the Better Business Bureau is warning residents and business owners to be wary of untrustworthy contractors. Crews are still working to contain multiple large wildfires with nearly 1,500 acres burned by the Big Sky fire in...
Texas has an official death count from the 2021 blackout. The true toll may never be known.
In Minal and Rajeeta Shah’s backyard, there once stood a cedar tree. The tall, broad canopy provided shade for the sisters’ garden below, a garden with sunflowers and tulsi and lemongrass. It’s a garden their mother, Manjula, pruned and nurtured for nearly two decades. It still flourishes, despite the best efforts of the Texas sun.
Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
Evacuations lifted for Hermosa Fire near Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Crews are continuing to contain the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley. It started in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. As of Friday evening, the fire had burned 43 acres and is 65 percent contained. The evacuation order was lifted 6 p.m. Friday.
