Rent in Austin: How much you need to make per hour to afford it

I mean this in the nicest possible way, but whoever is renting out a home in Austin, Texas for $23,000 per night has lost their mind. For most Texans that would pay a mortgage or rent payment for an entire year and the thought of using that for one night stay is mindboggling. As you scroll through the photos below you will see that this property that you would be renting for that amount is very nice but c’mon that price tag seems way too high. I’ll tell you all about this gorgeous property and I want to know if you would ever be willing to pay $23,000 for just one night to stay there with your friends and family?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO