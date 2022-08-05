Darwin Nunez has completed his transformation into the striker Liverpool need in sensational training footage

Read on www.sportbible.com
Related
Lionel Messi scores outrageous bicycle kick goal for PSG, it's an absolute worldie
Lionel Messi produced a moment of magic to score an extraordinary goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Clermont Foot. Messi scored his second goal of the game in outrageous fashion in his side's 5-0 victory on Saturday. His goal completed the rout as he saved the best for last. Leandro Paredes...
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella after Chelsea debuts
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has spoken on his side’s new summer signings amid the potential arrival of more players before the end of the transfer window. So far this window, the Blues have been able to acquire Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, with all of them making their competitive debuts in the 1-0 win against Everton on Saturday evening.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arsenal ‘played like 2011 Barcelona’ during Premier League win against Crystal Palace
Arsenal received high praise for their performance against Crystal Palace on Friday night, a game where the Gunners came out 2-0 winners. According to former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Arsenal were so good they reminded him of the stunning Barcelona side of 2011 managed by Pep Guardiola.
Erling Haaland's highlights vs West Ham are insane, he's going to make the Premier League his playground
Erling Haaland's sensational highlights for Manchester City against West Ham prove he's going to make the Premier League his playground. After a difficult outing against Liverpool in the Community Shield, Haaland hit the ground running with a brilliant brace in his first English top flight appearance. The £51 million summer...
Manchester City star on house hunt in Barcelona amid transfer speculation
It seems as though transfer rumours involving Bernardo Silva and a potential move to Barcelona are not set to come to a halt anytime soon. As the Catalan giants are reportedly hell-bent on sanctioning a sale for Frenkie de Jong this summer, it has been claimed that their heart is set on the Manchester City lynchpin as a dream replacement.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gary Neville explains how Cristiano Ronaldo can fix the Manchester United problems he has caused Erik ten Hag
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future has been the single biggest talking point this summer, with the Manchester United forward desperate to leave the club. Erik ten Hag has been adamant that he wants the player to stay and that he has Ronaldo in his plans for next season. Gary Neville has...
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar
Fans are convinced Lionel Messi 'meant' his astonishing assist for Neymar in Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 opener against Clermont Foot. Messi wasted no time influencing the game, incredibly setting up Neymar in the ninth minute of their fixture on Saturday. Pablo Sarabia played a ball into Messi who delicately flicked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phil Foden discusses what Erling Haaland will bring to Manchester City
Phil Foden has been discussing what Manchester City's four summer signings will add to an already star-studded squad. On the eve of the Premier League champions' title defence, the Stockport-born midfielder has been previewing what looks to be another highly-competative season. After winning back-to-back titles, the Blues are looking to...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Manchester City fans chanted 'That's how your cat feels' to Kurt Zouma after Julian Alvarez blasted the ball square in his face
Manchester City fans chanted "That's how your cat feels" to Kurt Zouma after the ball struck him square in the face in the 2-0 win at the London Stadium. Zouma fell to the floor in stoppage time after Julian Alvarez's shot hit him right in the kisser and left him a little dazed for a few moments.
PETS・
Man United are losing 2-0 to Brighton at the break in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game
Manchester United are currently losing 2-0 to Brighton in Erik ten Hag's first Premier League game in charge. Ten Hag's first competitive game as Man United boss has got off to the worst start possible. Pascal Gross opened the scoring in the 30th minute, with the German midfielder netting a...
Five Things We Learned: West Ham 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)
Shrugging off their disappointing defeat in the Community Shield against Liverpool last weekend, both Manchester City and Erling Haaland kicked off the 2022/23 Premier League season with a statement 0-2 away win against West Ham. The latter certainly did not feel the pressure of all eyes being on him, as...
Gary Neville urges Glazer family to sell Manchester United NOW after transfer window woes
Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has taken shots at the Glazer family following the club's 2-1 defeat to Brighton and has urged them that the time to leave is now. Erik ten Hag's team were outplayed by Graham Potters' side at Old Trafford. United's non-existent midfield was on full...
Erling Haaland showcases champions mentality in post-match interview following Manchester City brace
Erling Haaland is certainly not getting carried away following his superb brace in Manchester City’s opening Premier League game of the 2022/23 season. Many people questioned whether the £51 million man would need time to adapt to Pep Guardiola’s system, and those whispers felt a little louder after he failed to get on the scoresheet in the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool last weekend.
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0