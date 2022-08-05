Bitcoin flat, Ether gains in late Asia trade; BNB still going strong on expanded staking

Bitcoin and Ethereum rose in early morning trading in Asia, along with most other tokens on the top 10 list by market capitalization. BNB rose 3.4% to reach US$325, adding to gains made last week when the Binance exchange, the BNB issuer, said it would add more tokens. Cardano briefly touched a week’s high, up more than 5%, before edging back.

