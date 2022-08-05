Bitcoin flat, Ether gains in late Asia trade; BNB still going strong on expanded staking

Read on forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain amid broad crypto rally; Polkadot jumps
Bitcoin and Ethereum led broad gains among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Tuesday morning in Asia. Bitcoin touched US$24,203 at one point overnight, its highest since July 31. Ethereum rallied to US$1,806, its highest since early June. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 2.7% to trade at US$23,801 and...
Amid possible shutdown, Tencent’s NFT marketplace slows new releases
Tencent’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Huanhe has not issued a new NFT for sale in a month, the first time that no new NFTs have been issued for an entire month since last October. Fast facts. At the end of July, local media cited insider sources that Tencent was...
Bitcoin, Ethereum edge up; BNB rises; Avalanche adds to gains on partnerships
Bitcoin and Ethereum rose in early morning trading in Asia, along with most other tokens on the top 10 list by market capitalization. BNB rose 3.4% to reach US$325, adding to gains made last week when the Binance exchange, the BNB issuer, said it would add more tokens. Cardano briefly touched a week’s high, up more than 5%, before edging back.
Polygon cofounder says bear market is an opportunity for blockchain builders
The current bear market is an opportunity for blockchain developers to focus on building while there is no “noise,” Polygon cofounder Sandeep Nailwal said during a panel at Korea Blockchain Week 2022 on Monday. Fast facts. “In the bear market, the best part is that there [are] no...
Investigating ‘The Hackening’; Crypto market inflows up
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 8, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Why are cross-chain bridges so attractive for hackers? We take a deep dive into Chainalysis. And a crypto market inflows on the up. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping...
Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
NYXH earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
Tesla's July sales of Chinese-made vehicles slide due to factory line upgrades
SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) sold 28,217 Chinese-made vehicles in July, nearly two-thirds less than a month earlier as a scheduled upgrade to its factory lines in Shanghai disrupted production.
Affairs of the art: Why NFT creators have fallen for Tezos
Proof-of-stake blockchain network Tezos became one of six blockchains in the first batch of integrations with China’s state-backed Blockchain-based Service Network (BSN) two years ago. But since then, Beijing has clamped down on the use of blockchain for cryptocurrency transactions and mining. Despite Chinese restrictions, Tezos has quietly grown...
Blockchain is needed for metaverse interoperability: Klaytn
Sam Sangmin Seo, the head of South Korea’s Klaytn Foundation, says blockchain technology plays a crucial part in metaverse technology because it provides interoperability between different metaverses. Fast facts. “Blockchain can provide means to implement virtual economy in the metaverse,” Seo said. “But this is not everything. Blockchain...
‘The Merge’ can make crypto payments mainstream again: Vitalik Buterin
Once we have scaling technology […] it actually becomes possible to really try to make crypto payments more mainstream again,” Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin said during his keynote speech at the Korea Blockchain Week 2022 conference on Monday. Fast facts. “Cryptocurrency payments sort of became less popular after...
Biden 'concerned' as China extends military drills around Taiwan
TAIPEI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China announced new military drills around Taiwan on Monday, eliciting concern from U.S. President Joe Biden, a day after the scheduled end of Beijing's largest exercises to protest last week's visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Welcome to Web3, (hopefully) not a bigger monster than its version 2 sibling
Norway-based Opera Ltd — the maker of the Opera Internet browser, ranked as one of the top five in the U.S. by usage — is one company trying to ready itself to remain relevant in a so-called Web 3.0 decentralized future. Interestingly, it has chosen Southeast Asia to...
