S&P 500 ends down as jobs data rekindles rate hike fear

Reuters
 3 days ago

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by Tesla and other technology-related stocks after a solid jobs report torpedoed recent optimism that the Federal Reserve might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high inflation.

Data showed U.S. employers hired far more workers than expected in July, the 19th straight month of payrolls expansion, with the unemployment rate falling to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5%. read more

The report added to recent data painting an upbeat picture of the world's largest economy after it contracted in the first half of the year. That deflated investors' expectations that the Fed might let up in its series of rate hikes aimed at cooling the economy.

"This is all about the Fed. A very strong jobs report like we had puts pressure on the Fed to tighten for longer," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments. "The market is scared the Fed is going to overshoot again. If they tighten too sharply and too long, that's going to cause a hard landing, a deep recession."

Tesla (TSLA.O) tumbled 6.6% and weighed heavily on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Facebook-owner Meta Platforms (META.O) lost 2% and Amazon (AMZN.O) fell 1.2%, also pulling down the index.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed as odds increased of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September. That helped bank stocks, with JPMorgan (JPM.N) rising 3%, and helping the Dow Jones Industrial Average stay in positive territory.

Focus now shifts to inflation data due next week, with U.S. annual consumer prices expected to jump by 8.7% in July after a 9.1% rise in June.

Several policymakers have this week stuck to an aggressive policy tightening stance until they see strong and long-lasting evidence that inflation was trending toward the Fed's 2% goal.

Surging inflation, the war in Ukraine, Europe's energy crisis and COVID-19 flare-ups in China have rattled investors this year.

A largely upbeat second-quarter earnings season has helped the S&P 500 bounce back by about 13% from its mid-June lows after a rough first-half performance.

The S&P 500 declined 0.16% to end the session at 4,145.19 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.50% to 12,657.56 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.23% to 32,803.47 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.4%, the Dow fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq added 2.2%.

Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) surged almost 17% after the ride-hailing firm forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for 2024 after posting record quarterly earnings. read more

Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500 (.AD.SPX) by a 1.3-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted four new highs and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 60 new highs and 38 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was relatively light, with 10.6 billion shares traded, compared to an average of 10.8 billion shares over the previous 20 sessions.

Reporting by Devik Jain, Aniruddha Ghosh and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Aditya Soni and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
