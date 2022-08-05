Neil Armstrong Birth Anniversary: 5 Things You Didn't Know About the First Man to Set Foot on the Moon

Read on www.itechpost.com
Scientists discover 200 'Goldilocks' zones on the moon where astronauts could survive
Lunar scientists think they've found the hottest places on the Moon, as well as some 200 Goldilocks zones that are always near the average temperature in San Francisco. The moon has wild temperature fluctuations, with parts of the moon heating up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit (127 degrees Celsius) during the day and dropping to minus 280 F (minus 173 C) at night. But the newly analyzed 200 shaded lunar pits are always always 63 F (17 C), meaning they're perfect for humans to shelter from the extreme temperatures. They could also shield astronauts from the dangers of the solar wind, micrometeorites and cosmic rays. Some of those pits may lead to similarly warm caves.
scitechdaily.com
This Week @NASA: New Image From Webb Telescope, Previewing Artemis I Moon Mission
A new image from our James Webb Space Telescope …. And an anniversary for one of our explorers on Mars … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. We previewed our uncrewed Artemis I mission to the Moon during a pair of briefings. On August 3, agency officials at our NASA Headquarters and at other NASA centers provided a “big picture overview” of the mission.
Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!
Here's a guide to all the rocket launches and astronomical events in 2022, as well as milestones for space missions, anniversaries and conferences.
Phys.org
NASA's moon-observing CubeSat is ready for Artemis launch
NASA's water-scouting CubeSat is now poised to hitch a ride to lunar orbit. Not much bigger than a shoe box, Lunar IceCube's data will have an outsized impact on lunar science. The satellite is integrated into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and ready to journey to the moon as...
Astronomy.com
Curiosity rover celebrates 10 years of Mars exploration
Mars is a world entirely populated by robots: Orbiters and landers from a half-dozen space agencies scout its wafer-thin atmosphere and stark surface to unveil a surprisingly active past. On the ground, a hardy six-wheeled rover named Curiosity observed its 10th anniversary on the Red Planet this summer. Dust-streaked and running on punctured wheels, it continues to explore a desiccated landscape of wind-chiseled mesas, isolated buttes, and swirling sands for relics of a warmer, wetter, perhaps habitable Mars.
NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look
NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
AOL Corp
NASA rover finds weird trash on Mars
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
NASA's SLS and Orion spacecraft are undergoing final preparations for the August launch
NASA says its pre-launch preparations for Artemis I are going smoothly. The space agency hopes to launch the mission on August 29, September 2, or September 5. The launch will usher in a new era of space exploration that will eventually take the first humans to Mars. The first of...
Digital Trends
NASA gets ready for Artemis lunar launch later this month
NASA is getting ready for a new era of lunar exploration with the approach of the Artemis I mission launch. Ahead of eventually returning humans to the moon for the first time since the Apollo missions, Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight which enters orbit around the moon to test out technology including NASA’s new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. With launch scheduled for later this month, NASA teams are working on final testing and preparations for the mission.
scitechdaily.com
Planetary Defense: Study Finds That NASA’s DART Spacecraft Could Obliterate Asteroids
University of Bern researchers simulate planetary defense. The world’s first comprehensive planetary defense test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth is being conducted by NASA as part of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project. Researchers from the University of Bern and the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR) PlanetS have now shown that the impact of the DART spacecraft on its target might render the asteroid almost unrecognizable rather than leaving behind a relatively tiny crater.
Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System
Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
NASA, private companies count on market demand for future space stations after ISS
Senior officials from companies selected by NASA to develop new low Earth orbit space stations are eager for market input to drive their purpose.
Phys.org
10 years since landing, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover still has drive
Despite signs of wear, the intrepid spacecraft is about to start an exciting new chapter of its mission as it climbs a Martian mountain. Ten years ago today, a jetpack lowered NASA's Curiosity rover onto the Red Planet, beginning the SUV-size explorer's pursuit of evidence that, billions of years ago, Mars had the conditions needed to support microscopic life.
SpaceX addressing Falcon 9 rocket damage ahead of next NASA astronaut launch
SpaceX is making some changes following transport damage to a Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew-5 commander Nicole Mann telling reporters she's confident the system will fly safely.
Food in space: What do astronauts eat?
What do astronauts eat in space? Here we explore the range of food and drink that has been consumed in space and how space gastronomy has changed over the years.
A Saturn Sighting, a Meteor Shower, and the Year's Last Supermoon Is All Happening This Month
It's hard to top July's exoplanet excitement, but August will try. Not only is this the last month to catch one of 2022's three supermoons, it's also the beginning of several lunar missions — with one of the year's best meteor showers mixed in. Some of this month's night-sky...
Phys.org
NASA's ShadowCam launches aboard Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter
NASA's ShadowCam is heading to the Moon aboard Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI)'s Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) mission. KPLO, also known as Danuri, launched at 7:08 p.m. EDT on a SpaceX Falcon 9 from Launch Complex 40 on the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on August 4.
NASA shares new plan to return Mars rock samples to Earth
NASA previously shared a plan to send a rover to Mars to return Mars rock samples to Earth. The space agency has now proposed a new plan which will use Perseverance to deliver the samples to a spacecraft for the return trip. NASA’s plan to return Mars rock samples to...
SpaceX's astronaut missions for NASA: Live updates
Since its first crewed flight in 2020, SpaceX has continued to launch astronauts to the International Space Station and return them home to Earth as part of a partnership with NASA.
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in Florida space coast's second launch of the day
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Florida's Space Coast on Thursday was busier than it's been in decades, launching two separate rockets on the same day for the first time since the heyday of the Space Race. SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched at 7:09 p.m. EDT hauling the Danuri, which is South...
