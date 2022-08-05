ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Agriculture Online

Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Pope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'

VATICAN CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The first ship, the...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says

KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends losses on Ukrainian exports, corn dips

SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Thursday, with pressure from expectations of higher sea-borne grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, which has eased concerns over global supplies. Corn lost ground, falling for the first time in four sessions, while soybeans ticked higher, although...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine -Turkish, Ukrainian officials

(Adds quotes, details on other ships, inspections) KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with almost 170,000...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine, Turkey says

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more grain-carrying ships have sailed from Ukraine's Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. The Sacura, which departed from Yuzni, is carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy, it said, while the...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, U.N. agree shipping procedures for Ukraine grain exports

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United Nations, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine issued long-awaited procedures on Monday for merchant ships exporting Ukrainian grain and fertiliser through the Black Sea, according to a document seen by Reuters. "The Parties will not undertake any attacks against merchant vessels or other civilian vessels...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel

(Adds U.N., insurance industry, Zelenskiy comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Brazil fertilizer import bonanza exposes logistical gaps

BRASILIA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's plan to boost internal fertilizer supplies cannot succeed without infrastructure investments, a government official told Reuters on Monday after a strong importing season exposed domestic logistical woes. Brazil announced its plan in April to reduce reliance on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Vietnam cuts MFN tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%

HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday cut its Most Favoured Nation (MFN) tariff on gasoline to 10% from 20%, the government said, as it seeks to help ease inflationary pressure. The MFN tariff is a standard rate applied in trading between World Trade Organization (WTO) members, unless a...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures end mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures firmed on Monday while hard red winter wheat was mixed and spring wheat contracts were lower as traders assessed global supplies and awaited monthly supply-and-demand data due later in the week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 4 cents higher at $7.79-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery last traded 1-1/4 cents higher at $8.49-1/2 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 5-3/4 cents at $8.80-3/4 a bushel. * Grain traders are monitoring continued exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports as two more ships departed on Monday and as Moscow and Kiev agreed to protect a grain shipping channel. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 95 million tonnes from a previously expected 90.5 million tonnes. * Traders are squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. * The USDA said 603,549 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, above trade estimates for 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to report 70% of U.S. spring wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday. The agency is also expected to report 9% of spring wheat and 89% of winter wheat was harvested. The USDA is due to release its survey data later on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
AGRICULTURE

