CHICAGO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures firmed on Monday while hard red winter wheat was mixed and spring wheat contracts were lower as traders assessed global supplies and awaited monthly supply-and-demand data due later in the week. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 4 cents higher at $7.79-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery last traded 1-1/4 cents higher at $8.49-1/2 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 5-3/4 cents at $8.80-3/4 a bushel. * Grain traders are monitoring continued exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports as two more ships departed on Monday and as Moscow and Kiev agreed to protect a grain shipping channel. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop to 95 million tonnes from a previously expected 90.5 million tonnes. * Traders are squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly supply-and-demand report due on Friday. * The USDA said 603,549 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export last week, above trade estimates for 250,000 to 550,000 tonnes. * Analysts polled by Reuters expect the USDA to report 70% of U.S. spring wheat was rated in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday. The agency is also expected to report 9% of spring wheat and 89% of winter wheat was harvested. The USDA is due to release its survey data later on Monday. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

