First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since start of war
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the start of the war in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Writing on Facebook, he said the Barbados-flagged general cargo ship Fulmar S was in...
Pope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
VATICAN CITY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday welcomed the departure from Ukrainian Black Sea ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine. The first ship, the...
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter said Monday. Trump disclosed the action in a lengthy statement, asserting that agents had broken into his safe in a search he decried as evidence of “dark times for our nation.” The search, which the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately confirm, marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Trump and comes amid a separate but intensifying probe into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his allies immediately sought to cast the search as part of a Democratic-driven effort to keep him from winning another term in 2024, even though the Biden White House said it had no prior knowledge of it and the current FBI director, Christopher Wray, was appointed by Trump five years ago and served as a high-ranking official in a Republican-led Justice Department. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.
UPDATE 1-China July meat imports at 643,000 tonnes - customs
(Updates with year-on-year data comparisons) Aug 8 (Reuters) - China, the world's top meat buyer, imported 643,000 tonnes of meat in July, General Administration of Customs data on Sunday showed. July's meat imports were down 24.7% from the same month a year earlier, but up 6.6% from June 2022. Meanwhile,...
Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine - Turkish, Ukrainian officials
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock the country's sea exports, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said. The four bulk carriers were loaded with more than 160,000 tonnes of corn and other foodstuffs.
GRAINS-Wheat extends losses on Ukrainian exports, corn dips
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Thursday, with pressure from expectations of higher sea-borne grain exports from war-torn Ukraine, which has eased concerns over global supplies. Corn lost ground, falling for the first time in four sessions, while soybeans ticked higher, although...
Ukraine power plant shelled again, Zelenskiy rails at Russian 'nuclear terror'
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe's largest nuclear facility. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called Saturday night's shelling "Russian nuclear terror" that...
Second caravan of four ships leave Ukrainian ports - infrastructure minister
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said the second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday as part of a deal to unblock Ukrainian sea exports. He tweeted that four bulk carriers Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and...
The first Ukraine grain cargo refused by buyer -Ukrainian embassy in Lebanon
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Razoni, the first ship to depart Ukraine under an U.N.-brokered deal, is looking for another port to unload its grain cargo as the initial Lebanese buyer refused delivery citing a more than five-month delay, Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon said on Monday. "According to...
WRAPUP 10-Amid global alarm, Ukraine, Russia trade blame for nuclear plant attacks
(Adds UK nuclear expert, U.S. military aid, Russia on START treaty) * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * Both sides say in favour of visit by nuclear inspectors. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * UK scientist says risk of major...
UPDATE 2-Russia, Ukraine agree to protect Ukraine grain shipping channel
(Adds further detail, comment) LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ships exporting Ukraine grain through the Black Sea will be protected by a 10 nautical mile buffer zone, according to long-awaited procedures agreed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations on Monday and seen by Reuters. The United Nations...
First ship since Russian invasion arrives in Ukraine, ministry says
KYIV, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The first cargo vessel since the Russian invasion arrived at Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the future transportation of grain to international markets, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday. Earlier on Sunday, four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports...
WRAPUP 2-UN's nuclear watchdog warns on Ukraine plant; Russia shells 'dozens' of towns
(Updates with four more ships leave) * Two sides exchange blame over nuclear plant danger. * Ukraine says Russian forces try to attack in six eastern areas. Aug 7 (Reuters) - The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency raised grave concern about shelling at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, as its military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns.
WRAPUP 3-UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
(Adds two more grain ships leave ports, key Kherson bridge targeted again) * Kyiv, Moscow trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * UN's Guterres: Any attack on nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Two Ukrainian grain ships leave ports, 12 since last week. Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio...
UPDATE 2-Two more grain ships sail from Ukraine as third port opens
ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Monday, Turkey and Ukraine said, taking the total to ten since the first ship sailed last week under a deal with Russia to unblock Ukrainian grain exports. The United Nations and...
Senate approves additional $20 billion for voluntary conservation practices
The climate, tax, and healthcare bill passed by Democratic senators on Sunday included $20 billion to ramp up USDA’s voluntary land stewardship programs, a potential windfall for climate mitigation ahead of the 2023 farm bill. “We are equipping farmers, foresters and rural communities with the necessary tools to be part of the solution,” said Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow.
Vietnam July coffee exports down 17.1% m/m at 113,852 tonnes - customs
HANOI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in July were down 17.1% from June at 113,852 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed. For the first seven months of 2022, Vietnam exported 1.13 million tonnes of coffee, up 17.3% from a year earlier, Vietnam Customs said in a statement. Coffee export revenue for that period rose 43.6% to about $2.56 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month. "We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring...
WRAPUP 5-Ukraine calls for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant hit by shelling
(Updates with Ukraine calling for demilitarised zone around nuclear plant, Kremlin comment) * Ukraine, Russia trade blame for hits on Zaporizhzhia plant. * Kyiv warns of Chornobyl-style disaster unless area secured. * UN's Guterres says any attack on a nuclear plant is 'suicidal'. * Two Ukrainian grain ships leave ports,...
